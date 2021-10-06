U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Dassault Systemes SE
·1 min read
In this article:
Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 6, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 30 to October 1, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer

Identification code of the issuer

Date of trading

Identification code of the financial instrument

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*

Market

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

30-Sep-21

FR0014003TT8

278 513

45,6740

XPAR

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

30-Sep-21

FR0014003TT8

96 380

45,6652

DXE

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

30-Sep-21

FR0014003TT8

26 100

45,6678

TQE

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

1-Oct-21

FR0014003TT8

354 000

44,9420

XPAR

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

1-Oct-21

FR0014003TT8

116 000

44,9628

DXE

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

96950065LBWY0APQIM86

1-Oct-21

FR0014003TT8

30 000

44,9624

TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

Attachment


