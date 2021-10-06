Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 6, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: September 30 to October 1, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 278 513 45,6740 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 96 380 45,6652 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 26 100 45,6678 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Oct-21 FR0014003TT8 354 000 44,9420 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Oct-21 FR0014003TT8 116 000 44,9628 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Oct-21 FR0014003TT8 30 000 44,9624 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

