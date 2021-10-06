Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 6, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 30 to October 1, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of the issuer
Date of trading
Identification code of the financial instrument
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
30-Sep-21
FR0014003TT8
278 513
45,6740
XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
30-Sep-21
FR0014003TT8
96 380
45,6652
DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
30-Sep-21
FR0014003TT8
26 100
45,6678
TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
1-Oct-21
FR0014003TT8
354 000
44,9420
XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
1-Oct-21
FR0014003TT8
116 000
44,9628
DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
1-Oct-21
FR0014003TT8
30 000
44,9624
TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
Attachment