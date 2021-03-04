Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 4, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on February 25, 2021 and February 26, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of the issuer
Date of trading
Identification code of the financial instrument
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
25-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
16,289
171.9886
XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
25-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
5,167
171.9976
DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
25-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
2,673
171.9921
TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
26-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
51,778
171.7171
XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
26-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
16,770
171.7137
DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
96950065LBWY0APQIM86
26-Feb-2021
FR0000130650
6,941
171.7371
TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
;
Attachment