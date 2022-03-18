Dassault Systèmes: Filing of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 18, 2022

Filing of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 17, 2022 of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers, in accordance with article 212-13 of its General Regulations (Règlement général).

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://www.3ds.com/investors/ (sections Investors/Regulated information or Investors/Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2021 Universal Registration Document are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

2021 Annual Financial Report;

Board of Directors’ Report on corporate governance; and

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.





