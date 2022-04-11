U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Dassault Systèmes to publish its First Quarter 2022 Results, Webcast and Conference Call on April 27th, 2022

Dassault Systemes SE
·2 min read
In this article:
  DSY
  DASTY

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceApril 11th, 2022

Dassault Systèmes to publish its
First Quarter 2022 Results,
Webcast and Conference Call on April 27th, 2022

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the first quarter 2022, ended March 31st, 2022, on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.

The management of Dassault Systèmes will present the earnings by webcast at 10.00 Paris time – 09.00 London time, and will then host a conference call at 09.00 New York time – 15.00 Paris time – 14.00 London time.

Both the webcast and the conference call will be available live and as replay on Dassault Systèmes’ investor website at https://investor.3ds.com.

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team

FTI Consulting

François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez:
+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
Jamie Rickett/Elena Kalinskaya: +44 2037271600

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment


