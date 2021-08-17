U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.96
    -39.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,267.61
    -357.79 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,637.57
    -156.19 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.92
    -40.49 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.71 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2530
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0111 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    +0.2900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,815.37
    -614.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.90
    -21.45 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Dat Tran named president of PowerSecure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and national leader in MicroGrid solutions, announced today Dat Tran has been named president of PowerSecure, leading the executive team and reporting to the CEO, effective August 16, 2021.

Dat Tran has been named president of PowerSecure, effective August 16, 2021.
Dat Tran has been named president of PowerSecure, effective August 16, 2021.

"PowerSecure's distributed infrastructure business is experiencing significant growth and Dat's commercial and transaction experience will be essential to the company's continued success as he serves in this dedicated role of working with our leadership," said Chris Cummiskey, CEO of PowerSecure. "His contribution to our management team comes at a time when resilient, sustainable distributed resource services are at the top of mind for many of our customers. With Winter Storm Uri behind us and in anticipation of an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, PowerSecure's business model has proven to be a meaningful part in Southern Company's mission of successfully shaping and building the future of energy."

Prior to joining PowerSecure, Tran was president of Southern Company Gas' midstream division, where he was responsible for the operations and strategic direction of the company's investments in pipelines, storage and liquefied natural gas (LNG). He began his career with Southern Company Gas in 2003 in the role of vice president and associate general counsel.

Tran has more than 27 years of legal and business experience in the energy, utilities and transportation sectors. His experience specializes in corporate transactions, commodities trading and marketing, and project development. He has previously held leadership positions with CMS Energy, Duke Energy and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Tran earned his Juris Doctorate, MBA in Finance and BS in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.

About PowerSecure
PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions to electric utilities and their industrial, institutional, and commercial customers. PowerSecure provides energy solutions in the following areas: distributed generation, energy storage and renewables, energy efficiency and utility infrastructure. The company is a pioneer in developing distributed power systems and the integration of distributed energy resources in a sophisticated microgrid. This includes the ability to forecast electricity demand and optimize the deployment of the systems, provides utilities with dedicated electric capacity to utilize for grid resiliency, provides customers with the most reliable power in the industry, and optimizes the value streams to the utility and its customers from the distributed energy resources. PowerSecure has installed and controls over 2-gigawatts of distributed generation systems across the U.S.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dat-tran-named-president-of-powersecure-301357169.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) crashed on Tuesday and were down 11% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. Instead, you can blame bigger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and the bank that just blasted them. In a report released Monday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reiterated underperform ratings on two of the biggest names in lithium metal, Albemarle and Livent.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Are Soaring on a Down Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market was down at midday on Tuesday as investors seemed to react negatively to mixed data from the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 43 points to 4,437, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 192 points to 14,602. Shareholders in both Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were pleased with the results their respective companies announced.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Could Robinhood Stock Help You Become a Millionaire By 2030?

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently completed its initial public offering (IPO), and the company's valuation shows that investors have high growth expectations. Its market capitalization currently stands at $42 billion, which looks massive in comparison to Robinhood's tiny profit of $7.4 million in 2020. For example, Robinhood's cumulative funded accounts have more than tripled to 18 million since the end of 2019.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Dow Jones Slumps 400 Points; Home Depot Hit On Earnings, But 3 Recent IPOs Soar To New Highs

    The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down more than 1% in afternoon trading Tuesday. Growth stocks were hit hard again.