Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.119

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to A$0.119. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Data#3's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Data#3's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 12% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.8%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 77% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.07 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.219. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Data#3 has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Data#3 Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Data#3 has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Data#3 is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On Data#3's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Data#3 that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

