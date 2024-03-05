Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.126

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to A$0.126. This will take the annual payment to 2.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Data#3's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Data#3's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 33% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.07 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.245. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Data#3 has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Data#3 has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Data#3 is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Data#3 that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

