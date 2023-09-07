Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to A$0.119. This will take the annual payment to 3.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Data#3's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Data#3's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 12% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 77% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.07 total annually to A$0.219. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Data#3's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Data#3 has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Data#3 hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On Data#3's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Data#3 that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Data#3 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

