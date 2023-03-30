U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,905.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,957.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5840
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,570.71
    +1,009.99 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.09
    +20.12 (+3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,649.90
    -233.88 (-0.84%)
     

Data Analysis Market Is Expected to Reach USD 346.33 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 30.41% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has been a dominant market for data analysis tools due to the presence of major players and the high adoption of technology.

Farmington, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Analysis Market Was Valued At US$ 41.39 Billion In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach US$ 346.33 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 30.41% From 2023 To 2030. The global market for data analysis is made up of businesses and technologies that offer ways to process and analyse large amounts of data. In the past few years, this market has grown a lot. This is because more industries are making decisions based on data, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are becoming more popular, and more advanced analytical tools are now available.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Data Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Big Data Analytics. Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics & Statistical Analysis) By Deployment Outlook (On-premise & Cloud) By End Use Outlook (Medical Use, Cancer & Chronic Pain) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Insights:

On-premises deployment means installing data analysis software on the servers and infrastructure of a company. This method of deployment gives organizations full control over their data and infrastructure, which is important for businesses that deal with sensitive information.

At the moment, deployment in the cloud is growing faster than deployment on-premises. This is because organizations in all fields are using cloud technology more and more. This has led to a rise in demand for cloud-based data analysis solutions. Also, cloud-based deployment makes things easier to get to and lets people work and work together from a distance, which has become an important need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

End User Insights:

Since a long time ago, the BFSI sector has used data analysis tools in a big way. With more competition and the need to improve customer experiences, BFSI companies are relying more on data analysis to get insights from customer data, find fraud, analyse risk, and make investment decisions.

The government is using data analysis tools more and more to improve public services and make better policies. These tools are used to look at crime, get people involved, and measure the effectiveness of policies. Other industries, like telecommunications, energy, transportation, and the media, are also using data analysis tools to improve their operations and decision-making.

Regional Outlook:

North America has been the largest market for data analysis tools because it has a lot of big companies and a lot of people who use technology. Cloud-based data analysis tools are being used by more and more people in the region, especially in the United States.

Europe is another big market for data analysis tools because people there use technology a lot and there are a lot of key players there. In areas like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, there is a big rise in demand for data analysis tools in the region.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for data analysis tools. This is because more people are using computers, more people want advanced analytics, and more people are using cloud-based solutions. Countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are growing very quickly in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248602

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 30.41% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 346.33 Billion

By Type

Big Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Statistical Analysis, Other

By  Deployment

On-premise, Cloud, Other

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Other

By End-use

BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Military & Defense, Other

By Companies 

Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Trianz

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Growing adoption of cloud computing: With cloud computing, businesses can get to their data and analyze it from anywhere, at any time. Compared to traditional on-premises tools, cloud-based data analysis tools are also more cost-effective and scalable.

Emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are being used more and more, which is driving the need for advanced data analysis tools that can use these technologies to get insights from data.

Need for better customer engagement: Companies are using tools for data analysis to learn more about how customers act, what they like, and what they need. This helps them give customers more personalized experiences and keep them more interested.

Restraining Factors:

High cost of implementation: For small and medium-sized businesses, especially, the cost of putting in place advanced data analysis tools can be high. This can make it hard for some businesses to make the necessary investments.

Integration challenges: It can be hard and take a long time to connect data analysis tools to existing systems and workflows. This can cause delays and make the whole process more expensive.

Lack of standardization: The market for data analysis is not standardized, so there are many different tools and technologies to choose from. This can make it hard for businesses to figure out which solution is best for them.

Opportunity Factors:

Development of cloud-based solutions: Cloud computing is becoming more popular, and there is a growing need for cloud-based data analysis tools. This gives data analysis companies a chance to make cloud-based solutions that are easier to use and less expensive than traditional solutions that are installed on-site.

Need for real-time analytics: Businesses are looking for more and more ways to get insights from data as it is being created. This gives data analysis companies a chance to come up with real-time analytics solutions that can give insights right away.

Challenges Factors:

Personalization of customer interactions: As the need for personalized interactions with customers grows, businesses have a chance to set themselves apart from their competitors. Contact centers can use data analytics and AI technologies to give customers personalized help, which makes customers happier and more loyal.

Outsourcing of contact center operations: Businesses can give their contact center operations to third-party service providers so they can focus on their core business operations. Outsourcing can also save money, give access to specialized knowledge, and allow operations to grow or shrink as needed.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Trianz, and others.

By Type

  • Big Data Analytics

  • Business Analytics

  • Customer Analytics

  • Risk Analytics

  • Statistical Analysis

  • Others (Predictive Analytics, Text Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics)

By Deployment

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-use

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecom

  • Military & Defense

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • CCTV Camera Market - The Global CCTV Camera Market Size Was Valued At USD 31.88 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 35.47 Billion In 2022 To USD 105.20 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 16.8% During The Forecast Period.

  • Drone Market - The global drone market was valued at US$ 29.86 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 55.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Electronics Market - The electronics industry is a significant contributor to the global economy, was valued at $3454.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4986.91 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 7.5%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislati

  • Expect multiple IPOs after Alibaba splits into six units in major overhaul of e-commerce giant, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Alibaba Group Holding's biggest corporate restructuring in its 24-year history paves the way for multiple initial public offerings stemming from its various operations, according to group CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba's decision to overhaul its sprawling US$257 billion empire by reorganising its business into six independently-run groups marked the most important move that Zhang, 51, has made since taking over the top executive position from company founder Jack Ma in 2015. Shares of Alibaba, o