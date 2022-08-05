U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.00
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,332.75
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.30
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    -0.34 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1830
    +0.1670 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,416.67
    +479.40 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.18
    +11.55 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.34
    -8.72 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Data Analytics in Banking Market to Garner $28.11 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 19.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·9 min read

Data analytics to help financial institutions to know customers and their buying patterns and behaviors and rise in fraudulent activities such as accounting fraud, money laundering, and payment card fraud have boosted the growth of the global data analytics in banking market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Data Analytics in Banking Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Others), by Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Customer Management, Sales & Marketing, Workforce Management, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global data analytics in banking industry was pegged at $4.93 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report (350+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17021

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increased demand for data analytics to help financial institutions to know customers and their buying patterns and behaviors and rise in fraudulent activities such as accounting fraud, money laundering, and payment card fraud have boosted the growth of the global data analytics in banking market. However, issues regarding implementation and integration among banks and financial institutions hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of artificial intelligence in mobile banking apps and surge in demand from developing economies would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The pandemic had a significant impact on the market due to surge in use of data analytics in banking sectors to study and research the consumer data to implement effective strategies.

  • The banks and fintech industries use data analytics to offer their customers useful and appropriate insights to predict the future positions and situations. During the pandemic, the demand from customers regarding insights on future market positions and financial situations increased.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

$ 28.11 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031

Forecast period

2022 - 2031

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope

U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aspire systems, Dell Inc., Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Mu Sigma, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, KNIME AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Access Table PDF

The fraud detection & prevention segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the fraud detection & prevention segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention in transaction monitoring assist banks in detecting various frauds and taking suitable steps before any financial assets of the bank are lost, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the customer management segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global data analytics in banking market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased rivalry among businesses to deliver higher customer satisfaction and a more tailored experience.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17021?reqfor=covid

The solution segment held the largest share

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data analytics in banking market, and is expected to retain its leading position from 2022 to 2031. Data analytics solutions have assisted banks in identifying clients' money spending categories and cash flow trends, allowing them to retain better customer interactions and boosting data analytics in banking. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period, as services for data analytics are critical for banks and financial institutions since they aid in the deployment and integration of various IT solutions in a corporate ecosystem.

The cloud segment is projected to register highest CAGR by 2031

By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Cloud-based predictive data software combines numerous applications, such as data access, visualization, wrangling, analysis, forecasting, and prediction of bank data, into a single platform that is more dependable. This fuels the growth of the segment. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data analytics in banking market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The on-premises data deployment approach is frequently used in banks and financial institutions since it requires a substantial investment to establish and requires businesses to acquire data software to administer the system & analyze previous data trends to anticipate future events.

The large enterprises segment held the largest share

By organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global data analytics in banking market, and is estimated to continue its leading position during the forecast period. Large banks and financial institutions have expanded their attention on risk analysis, particularly to effectively detect, analyze, and manage risk, which has fueled the segment. However, the small & medium sized enterprises segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting new technologies and platforms to develop their businesses, which drive the growth of the segment.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global data analytics in banking market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to continue the dominance during the forecast period. This is due to large number of market players indulged in various development such as partnership, acquisition, and collaboration. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in use of big data analytics across the region to solve a wide variety of business problems and other challenges.

Major market players

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alteryx, Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Aspire systems

  • Dell Inc.

  • Google

  • IBM

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Mu Sigma

  • Oracle

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce)

  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

  • KNIME AG

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data analytics in banking market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing data analytics in banking market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the data analytics in banking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global data analytics in banking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

  • Application

  • Component

  • Deployment Model

  • Organization Size

  • Type

  • By Region

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription | Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Mobile banking market was valued at $715.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Financial services software market size was valued at $118.65 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $282.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Parametric insurance market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Latin America pet insurance market was valued at $0.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

AI in banking market size was valued at $3.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $64.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Credit rating software market size was valued at $0.42 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: 
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store?page=1&subCatFilter=119

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-analytics-in-banking-market-to-garner-28-11-bn-globally-by-2031-at-19-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301599984.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • AMC to offer ‘APE’ preferred stock ticker in nod to retail traders

    Chad Beynon, Macquarie Group senior analyst on gaming, lodging and leisure, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC earnings, its overhead rent expenses, its new preferred equity ticker as well as the sports betting landscape.

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • DraftKings Stock Surges as Online Betting Company Boosts Revenue Outlook

    Shares of DraftKings were soaring Friday after the online sports betting platform lifted its financial forecast despite a gloomy macro environment. For the full year, DraftKings (ticker: DKNG) now expects revenue of between $2.08 billion and $2.18 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, ranging from negative $765 million to negative $835 million. DraftKings earlier had projected revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.17 billion and adjusted Ebitda of negative $810 million to negative $910 million.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make with their money (and psst: it has to do with savings)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Warren Buffett, the infamous 91 year-old Oracle of Omaha, is worth roughly $100 billion dollars — and could clearly spend frivolously. The guidance is that you will need roughly 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account.

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Doximity (DOCS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.27% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets

    (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio. Suncor, Canada's third-largest oil producer, said it has signed a deal to divest its Norway assets for about $410 million, and has also begun a sale process for its entire UK business after receiving interest. The Calgary, Alberta-based firm had reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management last month.

  • Apple’s enviable cash hoard is dwindling. Here’s what that means for the stock.

    Apple’s cash position is plunging, and that’s positive for both the business and the company’s shareholders. This theory was laid out several decades ago by Michael Jensen, an emeritus professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. In a now-famous 1986 article in the American Economic Review, Jensen argued that companies would be less efficient to the degree they hoarded cash above and beyond what was needed for current operations.

  • Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Here's Why Apple Has Me Nervous About the Stock Market

    Real Money readers may remember a story I wrote about Costco on July 26 where I discussed a possible rising wedge pattern. Today I noticed the same chart pattern on shares of Apple and this is making me a very nervous long in the stock market because of AAPL's weighting in various index funds.

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) for its dividend will need to make their...

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.45% and 129.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nikola beats expectations after delivering 48 trucks in Q2

    Nikola delivered 48 trucks to dealers in the second quarter leading to better than expected revenue results. Executives said they would have been able to build more vehicles, but they faced battery supply delays.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

    Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Copper Worth Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Goes Missing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in northern China is holding only one third of the copper concentrate they were financing, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTraders from more than a dozen mostly state-owned firms

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q2 Earnings?

    Palantir's second-quarter 2022 revenues are expected to have increased year over year.