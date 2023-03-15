Data analytics market to grow by USD 21,436 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by extensive use of modern technology in company operations - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,436 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the extensive use of modern technology in company operations. Enterprises across industries are adopting advanced technologies to boost productivity and enhance their product or service offerings. The use of technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and analytics has resulted in innovation and is supporting the development of the business ecosystem. The adoption of these technologies is also helping enterprises to understand customer engagement through metrics. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. To understand more about the data analytics market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027), request a sample report
Data Analytics Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Component (Services, software, and Hardware), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Data Analytics Market – Regional analysis
The market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the usage of smartphones, wearable gadgets, and other smart-connected devices has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as increased medical tourism and the strong presence of top vendors are supporting the growth of the data analytics market in North America.
Global Data Analytics Market - Vendor Insights
Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Data analytics through various tools such as data access and blend with various cloud sources, data exploration, profiling and cataloging, data enrichment, and geospatial analytics.
Datameer Inc. - The company offers Data Lakes and Analytics on AWS, from data movement, data storage, data lakes, big data analytics, log analytics, streaming analytics, business intelligence, and machine learning or ML to anything in between, AWS offers purpose-built services that provides the performance and scalability at lowest cost.
Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers data analytics solutions through coding and non-coding method with a built-in catalog that can be shared across various fields.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers Data analytics through data lakehouse, dataStax application for noSQL, and real-time data screening.
Global Data Analytics Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
The extensive use of modern technology in company operations is becoming the major factor driving the growth of the global data analytics market. Advanced technologies and application such as the cloud, IoT, big data and analytics, mobility, and social media has revolutionized the overall business ecosystem. Online services have already set a benchmark in the banking and financial sectors which further lead to significant growth in online activity and websites.
The growing reach of the Internet and increasing usage of linked and integrated technologies will boost the global data analytics market growth. The growing usage rate of the Internet and the availability of various ways to access the Internet have led to a significant rise in data volumes. This has increased the development and expansion of high-speed Internet services. Globalization and economic expansion are also some key factors promoting increased data generation globally.
Rising need to improve business efficiency - Download PDF Sample
KEY challenges –
An exponential increase in data
Data privacy and security concerns
Increasing threat from open-source data analytics vendors
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.
The data analytics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this data analytics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data analytics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the data analytics market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the data analytics market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data analytics market vendors
Related Reports:
The IoT analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%. The market is segmented by component (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The audience analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%. The market is segmented by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Data Analytics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 21,436 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.47
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., and Fair Isaac Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global data analytics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alteryx Inc.
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
12.5 Datameer Inc.
12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
12.7 Fair Isaac Corp.
12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
12.9 International Business Machines Corp.
12.10 Microsoft Corp.
12.11 Mu Sigma
12.12 Oracle Corp.
12.13 Salesforce.com Inc.
12.14 SAP SE
12.15 Sisense Ltd.
12.16 ThoughtSpot Inc.
12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
