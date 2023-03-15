U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

Data analytics market to grow by USD 21,436 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by extensive use of modern technology in company operations - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,436 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the extensive use of modern technology in company operations. Enterprises across industries are adopting advanced technologies to boost productivity and enhance their product or service offerings. The use of technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and analytics has resulted in innovation and is supporting the development of the business ecosystem. The adoption of these technologies is also helping enterprises to understand customer engagement through metrics. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. To understand more about the data analytics market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027), request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027

Data Analytics Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Component (Services, software, and Hardware), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Data Analytics Market – Regional analysis
The market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the usage of smartphones, wearable gadgets, and other smart-connected devices has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as increased medical tourism and the strong presence of top vendors are supporting the growth of the data analytics market in North America.

Global Data Analytics Market - Vendor Insights

Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Data analytics through various tools such as data access and blend with various cloud sources, data exploration, profiling and cataloging, data enrichment, and geospatial analytics.

  • Datameer Inc. - The company offers Data Lakes and Analytics on AWS, from data movement, data storage, data lakes, big data analytics, log analytics, streaming analytics, business intelligence, and machine learning or ML to anything in between, AWS offers purpose-built services that provides the performance and scalability at lowest cost.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers data analytics solutions through coding and non-coding method with a built-in catalog that can be shared across various fields.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers Data analytics through data lakehouse, dataStax application for noSQL, and real-time data screening.

Global Data Analytics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • The extensive use of modern technology in company operations is becoming the major factor driving the growth of the global data analytics market. Advanced technologies and application such as the cloud, IoT, big data and analytics, mobility, and social media has revolutionized the overall business ecosystem. Online services have already set a benchmark in the banking and financial sectors which further lead to significant growth in online activity and websites. 
    The growing reach of the Internet and increasing usage of linked and integrated technologies will boost the global data analytics market growth. The growing usage rate of the Internet and the availability of various ways to access the Internet have led to a significant rise in data volumes. This has increased the development and expansion of high-speed Internet services. Globalization and economic expansion are also some key factors promoting increased data generation globally.

  • Rising need to improve business efficiency - Download PDF Sample

KEY challenges – 

  • An exponential increase in data

  • Data privacy and security concerns

  • Increasing threat from open-source data analytics vendors

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The data analytics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this data analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data analytics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data analytics market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data analytics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The IoT analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%. The market is segmented by component (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The audience analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%. The market is segmented by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Data Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 21,436 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., and Fair Isaac Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global data analytics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alteryx Inc.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Datameer Inc.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Fair Isaac Corp.

  • 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Mu Sigma

  • 12.12 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.13 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.14 SAP SE

  • 12.15 Sisense Ltd.

  • 12.16 ThoughtSpot Inc.

  • 12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027
Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-analytics-market-to-grow-by-usd-21-436-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-extensive-use-of-modern-technology-in-company-operations---technavio-301770557.html

SOURCE Technavio

