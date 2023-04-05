Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is estimated to be US$ 19.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period – BY PMI

PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Type (Business Analytics Outsourcing, CRM Analytics Outsourcing, Supply Chain Analytics Outsourcing, Risk Analytics Outsourcing, and Others), By End-user (Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Aviation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029” in its research database.

Covina, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Data Analytics Outsourcing Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.1%.

Key Highlights:

In August 2021, The UK is today launching a package of measures to help it seize the opportunities of data to boost growth, trade and improve its public services. Data underpins innovation and the global digital economy, everyday apps and cloud computing systems. It allows businesses to trade, drives international investment, supports law enforcement agencies tackling crime, the delivery of critical public services and health and scientific research.

In January 2020, The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (Bank) outlined their plans to develop their data and analytics capabilities. Both authorities depend on access to high-quality data to fulfill their respective missions of maintaining monetary and financial stability, market integrity, effective competition, and consumer protection.

Analyst View:

Predictive analytics dominated the global data analytics outsourcing market share, and it is expected to continue to do so in the coming years as businesses adopt analytics techniques to analyze structured and unstructured data, allowing them to make better decisions. This will open up more opportunities for descriptive analytics in the coming years. Increased usage of linked devices such as robotics, sensors, and smart phones is promoting global industrial growth, which is likely to promote data analytics outsourcing market growth. Enterprises are being transformed from production facilities to smart organizations as a result of the adoption of analytics across numerous industrial verticals.

Story continues

Request for Free Sample Copy:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2697





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Type (Business Analytics Outsourcing, CRM Analytics Outsourcing, Supply Chain Analytics Outsourcing, Risk Analytics Outsourcing, and Others), By End-user (Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Aviation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029 "

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global data analytics outsourcing market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.1%The Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is segmented based on the type, end-user and region.

By Type, the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is segmented into Business Analytics Outsourcing, CRM Analytics Outsourcing, Supply Chain Analytics Outsourcing, Risk Analytics Outsourcing, and Others.

By End-user, the market is segmented into Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Aviation, and Others.

By Region, the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Scope of the Report:

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Type

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Business Analytics Outsourcing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 CRM Analytics Outsourcing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Supply Chain Analytics Outsourcing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Risk Analytics Outsourcing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By End-User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Agriculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Aviation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/2697

Regional scope:

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 U.S. Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 UK France Germany Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 India Japan South Korea China Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By End-User, 2022 – 2032 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East



Who are the Top Key players operating in the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market?

Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd.

CITI Fractal Analytics, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions, Corp.

ZS Associates, Inc.

WIPRO, LLC

Opera Solutions, LLC

Mu Sigma, Inc.

Infosys Consulting, Inc.

Capgemini, EE

American Express, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Here are some key reasons to purchase a report on the data analytics outsourcing market:

‣ Comprehensive analysis: A report on the data analytics outsourcing market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, and key trends and drivers.

‣ Industry insights: The report provides insights into the data analytics outsourcing industry, including the competitive landscape, key players, and market share analysis.

‣ Market segmentation: The report provides market segmentation based on type, application, and geography, which can help businesses identify opportunities and make informed decisions.

‣ Future outlook: The report provides a forecast for the data analytics outsourcing market, which can help businesses plan for the future and identify growth opportunities.

‣ Strategic planning: The report can help businesses develop a strategic plan for entering or expanding their presence in the data analytics outsourcing market.

‣ Investment decisions: The report can help investors make informed decisions about investing in the data analytics outsourcing market.

Overall, a report on the data analytics outsourcing market can provide valuable insights and information to businesses and investors looking to enter or expand their presence in this market.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Hadoop Bigdata Analytics Market - By Solution (Data Discovery and Visualization (DDV) and Advanced Analytics (AA)), By End-user (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Data Preparation Market - By Deployment (On-premise, and Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Follow Us On:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com



