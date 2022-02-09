U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Data Annotation Tools Market to Expand at an Impressive Rate of 15.1% during 2022-2032

·7 min read

Manual Data Annotation Tools to Capture Major Demand Pie in the Data Annotation Tools Market

The Fact.MR market study on the data annotation tools market provides deep dive into key developments in the data annotation tools. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of segments by data type, annotation type and vertical

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data annotation tools market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. The market is expected to value a valuation at US$ 1.3 Bn by 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by the forecast period 2032.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

The demand for data annotation tools for advanced products and services has been impel towards digitalization from leading online learning platform. The increasing adoption of manual data annotation tools to assure high-quality input data is expected to be a salient cause that can strengthen the market in the country. The high precision and increased accuracy are further likely to augment the demand for the manual data annotation tools market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 played a major role in bolstering the global data annotation tools market size. The increasing usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions is anticipated to drive the demand for data annotation tools in the COVID period.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4710

The great initiative by the government to develop health care, public infrastructure and the automotive sector with the analysis is expected to drive the growth in demand of the data annotation tools market.

The deployment of data annotation tools by organizations is used for their accuracy and for labeling volumes of AI training data are other salient causes that can grow the industry in the forthcoming period. Also, the growing demand for annotated data for the betterment of machine learning models along with the increasing investments for the advancements in autonomous driving technologies is projected to augment the industry.

During the forecast period, South Asia and Oceania are expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of 18%. Growing breakthroughs in the field of digitization in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia have the potential to significantly contribute to the regional market's strengthening.

The government's rising initiatives to expand healthcare, public infrastructure, and the automotive sector with the help of big data analysis are likely to considerably drive the regional market in the approaching years.

Attributes

Details

Anticipated Market Value for 2022

US$ 1.3 Bn

Projected Market Value for 2032

US$ 5.3 Bn

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

15.1% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

  • The global annotation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032

  • South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of 18% during the assessment period.

  • North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market. The region is estimated to capture 32% of the global market share.

  • By annotation type, the manual annotation tools segment to capture maximum market share of 76%.

  • Automatic annotation tool is expected to show highest growth rate with expanding at a 17% CAGR.

Growth Drivers:

  • The industry is expected to benefit from rising demand for annotated data to improve machine learning models, as well as increased investments in autonomous driving technology improvements.

  • With a growing number of businesses using big data analytics to expedite data collection and assimilation processes, demand for data annotation tools is likely to skyrocket in the next decade.

To gain in-depth insights on Data Annotation Tools Market, request methodology at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4710

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Data annotation tools market focuses on offering several players which provide various services which are expected to give players a higher position against their competitors in the market.

  • In August 2021, Appen Limited, an Australian company that offers high-quality training data for organizations that build AI systems, announced its plan to acquire Quadrant, the global player in mobile location data, corresponding compliance services, and Pint-of Interest data.

  • In May 2021, CloudApp, a cross-platform for the modern workplace, announced a partnership with Slack and Atlassian products Jira and Confluence.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Google LLC

  • Amazon Mechanical Turk Inc.

  • Appen Limited

  • Annotate.com

  • Alegion

  • CloudApp

  • Cogito Tech LLC

  • Playment Inc.

  • Labelbox Inc

More valuable Insights on Data Annotation Tools Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global data annotation tools market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the with detailed segmentation as follows: -

· Data Type

· Annotation Type

· Vertical

Key Questions covered in the Data Annotation Tools Market Report

How much is the data annotation tool industry likely to be worth in 2022?

What is the anticipated CAGR of the global data annotation tool market from 2022- 2032?

What is the projected market value for the data annotation tools in 2032?

What was the CAGR for the market in the past 5 years?

What is the outlook for data annotation tools in North America?

Which segment is predicted to dominate the global data annotation tool during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Data Center Containment Solution Market Trends - The increased adoption of cloud computing and heavy content applications by businesses throughout the world is predicted to increase demand for data centers. This, in turn, is likely to contribute to the growth of the data center containment solutions market.

Data Collection and Labeling Market Forecast - The wide range of sectors that use data collection and labelling creates a strong demand for data collection and labelling products and services. Smart device penetration in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and China offers promising data collection and labelling opportunities.

Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Scope - The Data as a Service market is fueled by the fact that it is one of the most cost-effective and agile services for businesses that are utilized to provide amazing services to their consumers. Due to its application in offering data-driven solutions, demand for data as a service is likely to grow significantly.

Data Extraction Software Market Analysis - The trend towards artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, as well as strong demand for superior business intelligence tools, are the key reasons driving the growth of the data extraction software market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-annotation-tools-market-to-expand-at-an-impressive-rate-of-15-1-during-2022-2032--301479007.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

