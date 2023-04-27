Data Axle Wins Multiple Horizon Interactive and Internet Advertising Competition Awards for Performance Marketing

Awards highlight the Axle Agency's campaign excellence for clients Marriott, Yard House, Bideawee and the Muscular Dystrophy Association

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today that it is the recent recipient of 18 awards - 14 Horizon Interactive Awards for digital excellence, and four Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards - for its Axle Agency. The company was recognized for its industry-leading work on behalf of four clients in several verticals, including travel, hospitality, and non-profit.

"Audience-first, performance-driven data and consumer intelligence guide Data Axle's creativity and strategic approach delivering captivating campaigns that move the needle in meaningful ways for our clients," said Tom Zawacki, President of Axle Agency. "These awards reflect our dedication to performance and excellence, and we are honored to receive this recognition."

In its 21st year, the Horizon Interactive Awards acknowledges top performers in interactive media production worldwide. An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types. Data Axle and our clients were honored in the following categories:

Best in Category - Email Newsletter - Marriott International

Best in Category - Email Promotion - Yard House

Gold Winner - Email Promotion - Marriott International (4)

Gold Winner - Email Newsletter - Marriott International (4)

Gold Winner - Email Newsletter - The Ritz Carlton

Gold Winner - Email Promotion - Yard House (3)

The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Data Axle and our clients were honored in the following categories:

Best Of Show - Email Message - Marriott International

Best Of Show - Online Newsletter Campaign - Marriott International

Best Non-Profit Online Campaign - Bideawee

Best Non-Profit Email Message Campaign - Muscular Dystrophy Association

"At Data Axle, we are passionate about our clients and ensuring their success as well as constantly striving to not just meet but surpass their expectations" said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "We do this by leveraging data-driven creative that speaks to audiences and encourages action. Receiving awards such as these is evidence that we're making an impact in the industry."

To view the award entries and learn more about Data Axle's award-winning work on behalf of its clients, visit: https://www.data-axle.com/resources/recognition/.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

Data Axle, Thursday, April 27, 2023, Press release picture

Media Contact:

Courtney Black

Senior Public Relations Manager

Courtney.Black@data-axle.com

SOURCE: Data Axle





