Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022: Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Data Center Accelerator Market

Global Data Center Accelerator Market
Global Data Center Accelerator Market

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Accelerator market size is estimated to be USD 21.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 64.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The boom in the data center accelerator market is mostly due to the increasing number of companies offering machine learning as a service and increasing demand for FPGA-based accelerators. Moreover, technological innovations and rising investments have further accelerated the growth of the data center accelerator market. Competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth rates, are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the data center accelerator market.

Enterprise Inference to contribute to high growth rate during 2022 to 2027

With businesses realizing the dynamism of what can be done with their data, they are moving on from their existing resources to well-equipped data centers to aid better data management. Data centers have become a top priority for businesses across the globe to measure up their IT infrastructure requirements. With this shift in addressing information, data centers have moved beyond being just an additional storage facility. Hence, the enterprise inference segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the coming five years.

Cloud Data Centers to hold maximum market share between 2022 and 2027

The increasing demand for every application, like entertainment, gaming, databases, etc., has evidently increased the need for more data centers worldwide. Although data centers are required in the current scenario and will increase soon due to space constraints and increased capital for its establishment, repair, maintenance, cooling, etc., an increase in the adoption of cloud data centers has come into the picture, in which organizations lease their infrastructure to a third-party partner and access data center resources over the internet. The cloud computing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the surge in the volume of data being transferred to the cloud from consumers.

Europe to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Enterprises in Europe could increase the use of cloud services in the next two years. i.e., 2022 and 2023. The region will experience the activation of cloud service-based legal methods, such as the Code of Conduct created by Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers (Europe) and OpenCloud Foundation (Brussels) regulation, to promote cloud services and create cloud data standards in Europe. The localization of data centers in Europe will play a vital role for end users in the near future. Hence, the European region will witness a significant market share during the forecast period, i.e., between 2022 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Expanding Cloud-based Service Market

  • Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers

  • Growing Use of Deep Learning Technology in Big Data Analytics

  • Rising Adoption of Data Center Accelerators in Enterprises

Restraints

  • Premium Pricing of Accelerators

  • Limited Availability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Experts

  • Need for Specialized Infrastructure

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-based Accelerators

  • Rising Need for Co-Processors with Slowdown in Moore's Law

  • Increasing Number of Companies Offering Machine Learning-As-A-Service (Mlaas)

Challenges

  • Unreliability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithms

  • Complex Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mechanisms

  • High Electricity Consumption by Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

7 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type

8 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application

9 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Dell Inc.

  • Enflame Technology

  • Fujitsu

  • Google

  • Graphcore

  • Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • Lattice Semiconductor

  • Leapmind Inc.

  • Marvell

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.

  • Nec Corporation

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Qnap Systems, Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • Sambanova Systems, Inc.

  • Semptian

  • Wave Computing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eli0r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


