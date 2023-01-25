Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Consumer Driven Data and Application Performance Enhancement Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center accelerator market size is expected to reach USD 73.31 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing emphasis on parallel computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, rising demand for consumer-driven data and application performance enhancement, the increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, and the growing number of companies offering Machine Learning-as-a-Service are the primary drivers of market revenue growth.



Furthermore, significant increases in data traffic, combined with an increase in computationally intensive applications, are expected to drive growth in the data center accelerator industry. Cloud computing support infrastructures are centered on datacenters, which house processing, storage, and communication resources. Data centers are becoming increasingly clogged with massive amounts of data, and operators are looking for advanced solutions to optimize a wide range of data-driven tasks such as NLP (Natural Language Processing) and deep learning.



The market is expected to grow due to high demand for high-performance hardware accelerators in data center processors that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in applications such as deep learning, object detection and identification, picture classification, and natural-language processing. Because of their ability to perform AI job processing faster while consuming less power, such chips are quickly replacing traditional Central Processing Units (CPUs) and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).



For instance, Sanofi launched its first Digital Accelerator on June 8, 2022, to achieve its goal of becoming a leading digital healthcare company. This accelerator will develop products and solutions to aid Sanofi's goal of transforming medicine through digital, data, and artificial intelligence. It already has over 75 specialists from all over the world on staff and will continue to hire top talent in digital product management, full-stack development, and data science.



AI chips and accelerator cards are designed and built to complete training and inference tasks as quickly as possible while staying within a specific power budget. Furthermore, the high demand for data centers with reduced power and comparatively higher performance to handle rising data and complex computations drives revenue growth.



The ability to emerging markets to reduce the cost and risk of investments in large hyper-scale data centers, the increasing number of innovative product launches, and the presence of a large number of data centers in countries such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany are a few of the factors driving market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.36 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Deployment of Data Centers & Cloud-Based Services

Increasing Adoption of Technologies Such as AI, IoT, & Big Data Analytics

Restraints and Challenges

Infrastructural Concerns and Limited AI Hardware Experts

Data Center Accelerator Market Report Highlights

The GPU segment in the processor segment dominated the industry due to rising usage of supercomputing, drug research, and AI training.

North America dominated the regional market due to rising technological advancement and industrial expansion.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of prominent market players with a global presence, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Marvell, KIOXIA Holdings Corporation, Western Digital Technologies

The publisher has segmented the data center accelerator market report based on processor and region:

Data Center Accelerator, Processor Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

Data Center Accelerator, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Insights



5. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor



6. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, by Geography



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Marvell

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation

Western Digital Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovbyg0-center?w=12

