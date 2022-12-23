U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.76
    +10.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,111.16
    +83.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,463.18
    -12.94 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.25
    +5.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    +2.11 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.29 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8530
    +0.5010 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.89
    +31.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.20
    -0.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global data center accelerator market.

The global data center accelerator market is expected to grow from $11.00 billion in 2021 to $14.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The data center accelerator market is expected to reach $55.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Semptian Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, and Lenovo.

The data center accelerator market consists of the sales of data center accelerators by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to improve the operational efficiency of computers. A data center accelerator is a software program or hardware device that improves the computer's overall performance by handling visual data.

Furthermore, they generally aid in raising consumer-centric data demand and improving the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services to propel the demand for AI-driven data centers, which improves data center performance.

The main types of data center accelerators are HPC accelerators and cloud accelerators. HPC accelerators are used to solve sophisticated computation issues. High-performance computing (HPC) employs supercomputers and computer clusters for various applications.

The different processor types include CPU (central processing unit), GPU (graphics processing unit), FPGA (field-programmable gate array), and ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), and involve several applications such as deep learning, public cloud interface, and enterprise interface. It is employed in several sectors, including telecommunication and IT, healthcare, BFSI, government, energy, and others.

North America was the largest region in the data center accelerator market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center accelerator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The data center accelerator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides data center accelerator market statistics, including data center accelerator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a data center accelerator market share, detailed data center accelerator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the data center accelerator industry.

This data center accelerator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The surge in the demand for cloud-based services is expected to propel the growth of the data center accelerator market going forward. Cloud-based services refer to the services that are provided over the internet or by dedicated networks, which help in providing on-demand services and are also used for payment.

Cloud-based services increase operational efficiency, and many firms have begun to use cloud infrastructure to improve their operations. By using cloud servers, more data can be stored and you can have easy access to that data. As a result of the growing demand for cloud-based services, the market for data center accelerators will grow. 

Investing in building next-generation data centers is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center accelerator market. Major companies operating in the data center accelerator sector are focused on investing in building next-generation data centers to strengthen their position.

The countries covered in the data center accelerator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Accelerator Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Accelerator Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Accelerator

5. Data Center Accelerator Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Data Center Accelerator Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Data Center Accelerator Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Segmentation By Processor Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • CPU (Central Processing Unit)

  • GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)

  • FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)

  • ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

6.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • HPC Accelarator

  • Cloud Accelerator

6.3. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Deep Learning

  • Public Cloud Interface

  • Enterprise Interface

6.4. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Telecommunication &IT

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Energy

  • Other End Users

7. Data Center Accelerator Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnfy1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report-2022-301709621.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Billionaire Goes on a Tirade as Cracks Appear in Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Many multinational CEOs like to close out the year with a message of congratulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder Pony Ma delivered a no-holds-barred rant about slacking, oblivious and even corrupt employees.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US Histor

  • Putin forced to slash oil output by half a million barrels a day

    Russia is preparing to cut its oil output by tens of millions of barrels per month in response to a Western price cap that threatens the Kremlin’s revenues.

  • New retirement bill means big changes for retirement and 529 plans

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Robocall company may receive the largest FCC fine ever

    The FCC has proposed a $299,997,000 fine against "the largest robocall firm" it has ever investigated.

  • Oil prices: Predictions for 2023

    Crude oil prices were on a roller coaster ride in 2022, going north of $130 in March amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • The Secure Act Will Change Retirement Policy. 6 Big Changes That Will Soon Become Law.

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by Congress as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Oil Rig Action Moves Offshore and Overseas

    While U.S. oil-rig growth has plateaued, demand for offshore rigs for overseas drilling has swelled. That is causing day rates to skyrocket and the stocks of drilling contractors to soar. There are now 622 oil rigs operating in the U.S., according to Baker Hughes, up from 480 at the start of the year. Still, the count is unchanged from six weeks ago and down from the 683 in operation in March of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile, offshore rigs are hot commodities: day rates recently t

  • Keep Calm and Consider Selling Broadcom

    As the conditions of this tech name are changing, so is the strategy. Here's what the charts say.

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • Here's what's in the new $53B retirement bill now headed to President Biden's desk

    Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.

  • How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals?

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fastest growing auto stocks in the world. If you want to read about some more auto stocks, go directly to 5 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World. The auto industry is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute vehicles and vehicle parts. Public automotive companies are […]

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.