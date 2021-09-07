Data Center Accelerators: Global Markets

Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for data center accelerators, analyzes market trends and delivers a qualitative analysis of application landscape.

The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.



Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on processor type, application, deployment type and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total segmental revenue of the products aimed at accelerating data center operations.



The report covers the market for data center accelerators with regard to their deployment across different regions. It also focusses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 with projection of CAGR through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for data center accelerator by processor type, deployment mode, application and region

- Details of different types of processers and their mode of function, such as central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)

- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

- Coverage of use cases, technology snapshot, product innovations and investment analysis of the industry

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

- Company profiles of major players in the market including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Corp., Intel Corp., NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Xilinx Inc.



Summary:

The growth of market for data center accelerators is primarily attributed to the increasing emphasis toward parallel computing in AI data centers.The demand is further aided by high development in cloud-based services.



Other factors contributing to the growth of the market for data center accelerators include the rise in demand for AI in high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, the increasing number of companies offering machine learning (ML), an increase in demand for consumerdriven data and increasing demand for enhancement of application performance.



In recent years, there has been a significant escalating need for cloud resources and data centers from both the business and consumer service viewpoints, thereby leading to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers called “hyperscale” data centers. According to Cisco, hyperscale data centers are expected to increase by more than 60% by 2021, compared to 2016.



In addition, the digital customer engagement, which involves the incorporation of virtual reality and augmented reality, could further provide ample opportunities for the market for data center accelerators.Exponential growth in mobile data traffic has resulted in data center growth, leading to search for greater performance efficiencies, across data center workloads.



As accelerators compliment central processing unit (CPU) cores to meet market needs for the performance of diverse workloads in the data centers, their demand is expected to surge during the forecast period.



The internet of things (IoT) is rapidly driving the fourth wave of the industrial revolution.It is dramatically altering manufacturing, energy, transportation, cities, medical and other industrial sectors.



With more than an estimated 50 billion connected devices, Huawei predicted that more than 50% of data may had been analyzed, processed and stored at the network edge by the end of 2020.This is expected to further drive the demand for data center accelerators over the forecast period.



Such developments are expected to bring newer innovations surrounding enhanced performance and speed and less energy consumption, making such accelerators a preferred choice by data center operators.Despite significant efforts from the chipmakers producing accelerators, companies involved in data center setups are emphasizing the integration of deep learning (DL)-based accelerators into their HPC data centers.



This is primarily attributed to the growth in generated consumer data and the increased usage of AI-based services that led to the increased demand for AI-centric data centers.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises operating in various end-user industries, especially the manufacturing sector, are expected to deploy AI, IoT and blockchain technologies to scale up smart manufacturing processes.AI is being widely utilized for predictive maintenance, and it could be implemented to forecast demand and returns in the supply chain in the future.



These technologies provide various benefits for the companies adopting them, including cost reduction, increased process efficiency and significant reduction of human contact. Therefore, the increased adoption of AI amidst the pandemic is expected to drive the market for data center accelerators for certain industries.

