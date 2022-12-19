U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Data Center Automation Market to Hit $20.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The expansion of social networking, cloud computing, mobile computing, and analytics is anticipated to have a positive effect on the need for data center automation. In addition, the fast adoption of cloud computing big data, gaming, and other social networks is generating a massive quantity of data that necessitates the automation of business processes. Therefore, the growing usage of internet-based applications is anticipated to provide sufficient prospects for market participants.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo


Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By component, the solution segment accounted for the major revenue share of 58.7% in 2021. Due to the demand for server automation systems in data centers, which allow businesses and individuals to deploy, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers rapidly and securely.

  • By solution, the server segment accounted for the major revenue share of 51.6% in 2021, owing to the rise in demand for efficient servers leading to adequate network and storage facilities. The network segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% owing to the rapid provisioning of new resources, scalability, enhanced security, and traffic and monitoring analysis of data center networking.

  • In terms of deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the major revenue share of 51.2% in 2021 owing to the growth in enterprise adoption of high-end cloud computing in developing economies.

  • In terms of enterprise, the large enterprise segment accounted for the major revenue share of 69.5% in 2021, owing to the increasing integration of complex business technologies such as data analytics and big data, their requirement for storing massive volumes of daily data is also increasing.

  • By end-use, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 23.6% in 2021. As IT becomes a more basic component of the telecom business, it has become a significant resource for managing the ever-increasing demand for advanced IT with the need to maintain adequate IT expenditures.

  • North America held the highest market share of 47.8% in 2021. The presence of various leading market players in the region as well as the demand for Big Data analytics and cloud computing are contributing to the market growth.

Read 100-page full market research report, "Data Center Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solution (Storage, Server, Network), By Deployment, By Enterprise, By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Center Automation Market Growth & Trends

An increase in cloud-native server users and enterprise spending on cloud services are some of the key drivers that are expected to propel the industry forward in the coming years. The culture of manufacturing data centers, along with the innovation has fostered and prompted a number of companies to try out new approaches to business that include expansion, diversification, and introduction of new products & services. In January 2021, Cisco and Arcadia Communications announced an amended merger agreement.  Cisco is committed to supporting Acacia's existing clients as well as future customers demanding leading coherent optics, optical integrated circuit modules/ digital signal processing for use in data centers.

Data Center Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the data center automation market based on the component, solution, deployment, enterprise, end-use, and region

Data Center Automation Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Solution

  • Services

Data Center Automation Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Storage

  • Server

  • Network

Data Center Automation Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Data Center Automation Market - Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Large Size Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Center Automation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Manufacturing

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • IT & telecommunication

  • Others

Data Center Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Data Center Automation Market

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • ABB

  • Oracle

  • VMWare

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • BMC Software, Inc.

  • Microsoft

  • Citrix Systems, Inc.

  • ServiceNow

  • FUJITSU

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Data Center As A Service Market - The global data center as a service market size is expected to reach USD 461.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to a rise in data traffic, high data center ownership costs, and the rising adoption of cloud computing. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for network capacity expansion by various network operators to provide a better customer experience by reducing latency is expected to drive the adoption of data center-as-a-service (DCaaS).

  • Data Center Power Market - The global data center power market size is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by the shift in focus of end-users towards hyper-scale and colocation data centers. Rising establishments of such data center facilities are anticipated to result in an increasing demand for data center power equipment during the forecast period. The data center power industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid advancement in the datasets utilized & generated by various companies and individuals has resulted in a rise in data storage demand.

  • Data Center Cooling Market - The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 56.15 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring the rapid growth in this space. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology.

Browse through Grand View Research's Communications Infrastructure Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-automation-market-to-hit-20-9-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301705986.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

