Data Center Automation Market to Hit $20.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The expansion of social networking, cloud computing, mobile computing, and analytics is anticipated to have a positive effect on the need for data center automation. In addition, the fast adoption of cloud computing big data, gaming, and other social networks is generating a massive quantity of data that necessitates the automation of business processes. Therefore, the growing usage of internet-based applications is anticipated to provide sufficient prospects for market participants.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the major revenue share of 58.7% in 2021. Due to the demand for server automation systems in data centers, which allow businesses and individuals to deploy, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers rapidly and securely.

By solution, the server segment accounted for the major revenue share of 51.6% in 2021, owing to the rise in demand for efficient servers leading to adequate network and storage facilities. The network segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% owing to the rapid provisioning of new resources, scalability, enhanced security, and traffic and monitoring analysis of data center networking.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the major revenue share of 51.2% in 2021 owing to the growth in enterprise adoption of high-end cloud computing in developing economies.

In terms of enterprise, the large enterprise segment accounted for the major revenue share of 69.5% in 2021, owing to the increasing integration of complex business technologies such as data analytics and big data, their requirement for storing massive volumes of daily data is also increasing.

By end-use, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 23.6% in 2021. As IT becomes a more basic component of the telecom business, it has become a significant resource for managing the ever-increasing demand for advanced IT with the need to maintain adequate IT expenditures.

North America held the highest market share of 47.8% in 2021. The presence of various leading market players in the region as well as the demand for Big Data analytics and cloud computing are contributing to the market growth.

An increase in cloud-native server users and enterprise spending on cloud services are some of the key drivers that are expected to propel the industry forward in the coming years. The culture of manufacturing data centers, along with the innovation has fostered and prompted a number of companies to try out new approaches to business that include expansion, diversification, and introduction of new products & services. In January 2021, Cisco and Arcadia Communications announced an amended merger agreement. Cisco is committed to supporting Acacia's existing clients as well as future customers demanding leading coherent optics, optical integrated circuit modules/ digital signal processing for use in data centers.

Data Center Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the data center automation market based on the component, solution, deployment, enterprise, end-use, and region

Data Center Automation Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solution

Services

Data Center Automation Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Storage

Server

Network

Data Center Automation Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Data Center Automation Market - Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large Size Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Center Automation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & telecommunication

Others

Data Center Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Data Center Automation Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ABB

Oracle

VMWare

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

BMC Software, Inc.

Microsoft

Citrix Systems, Inc.

ServiceNow

FUJITSU

