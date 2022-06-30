Data Center Colocation Market to record USD 46.76 Bn growth | Driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center colocation services market size is expected to increase by USD 46.76 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. The report highlights North America as the key growth region. The rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises, which are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Colocation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The global data center colocation market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global players. Global vendors already have established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. These vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Also, global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach through acquisitions.

Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increase in business operations, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of containerized data centers, adoption of mini data centers, and the focus on data center consolidation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global data center colocation market is segmented as below:

Type

The retail colocation segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the data centers by SMEs and the low cost of retail colocation data centers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

By region, North America will have the largest share of the market. The rising adoption of IoT devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies by enterprises, and strong investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center colocation market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center colocation market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center colocation market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center colocation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center colocation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation market vendors

Data Center Colocation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

