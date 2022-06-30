U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Data Center Colocation Market to record USD 46.76 Bn growth | Driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center colocation services market size is expected to increase by USD 46.76 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. The report highlights North America as the key growth region. The rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises, which are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Colocation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Colocation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, regional growth opportunities, and
much more.

Vendor Landscape

The global data center colocation market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global players. Global vendors already have established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. These vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Also, global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach through acquisitions.

Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increase in business operations, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of containerized data centers, adoption of mini data centers, and the focus on data center consolidation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read Our Report Sample Now for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors
influencing their growth.

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global data center colocation market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The retail colocation segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the data centers by SMEs and the low cost of retail colocation data centers is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

By region, North America will have the largest share of the market. The rising adoption of IoT devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies by enterprises, and strong investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center colocation market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center colocation market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center colocation market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center colocation market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center colocation market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation market vendors

Related Reports:

Data Center Colocation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 46.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.35

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Retail colocation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wholesale colocation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 BT Group Plc

  • 10.5 China Telecom Global Ltd.

  • 10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • 10.7 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • 10.10 Switch Inc.

  • 10.11 Telstra Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-colocation-market-to-record-usd-46-76-bn-growth--driven-by-rising-demand-for-data-center-colocation-facilities--technavio-301577016.html

SOURCE Technavio

