Data Center Colocation Market Size is projected to reach USD 159.85 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%: Straits Research
The global data center colocation market size was valued at USD 50,335.72 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 159,852.82 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the highest revenue contributor, accounting for USD 19,860.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 50,392.18 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9%
New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Data Center Colocation is an institution, which provides space for the organization's computing hardware and servers, necessary electricity, cooling, and security. The Data Center Colocation Industry offers businesses more control over their technology and access to higher data transport. The data collocation centers act as a gateway between on-cloud and on-premises data centers.
Enterprises are increasingly demanding data processing to enable higher rack density, scalability, and flexibility. The expense of expanding the company's racks, enclosures, and cooling equipment is enormous. Further, the cost of fire suppression equipment and security staff for the maintenance and repair contributes to company expenses. Data center colocation services are in huge demand due to the high cost of operating a data center.
With the expanding use of data centers across all business verticals, the data center colocation market shows a bullish trend. The emergence of retail and wholesale colocation solutions provides the flexibility to meet the capacity requirements of organizations.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/request-sample
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 159.85 Billion by 2030
CAGR
13.7% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Colocation Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
China Telecom Corporation Limited, Coresite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, KDDI Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation-, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
Key Market Opportunities
Growing Investments in Emerging Markets
Key Market Drivers
Ever-Increasing Demand for Higher Bandwidth Connections
Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/data-center-colocation-market
Key Highlights
The global data center colocation market size was valued at USD 50,335.72 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 159,852.82 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on the colocation type, the global folding data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail colocation and Wholesale colocation.
By Enterprise size type, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into SMEs, s and Large Enterprises.
By End Use type, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Media & Entertainment.
The global data center colocation market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
North America is the highest revenue contributor.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/request-sample
Competitive Analysis
China Telecom Corporation Limited
Coresite Realty Corporation
Cyrusone, Inc.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
Equinix, Inc.
Global Switch
KDDI Corporation
NTT Communications Corporation-
Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Retail Colocation
Wholesale Colocation
By Enterprise size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By End-User
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Research and Academics
Retail
Energy and Utility
Manufacturing
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Data Center Colocation Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Colocation Type Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Retail
Market Size & Forecast
Wholesale
Market Size & Forecast
Enterprise Size Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
SMEs
Market Size & Forecast
Large Enterprise
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Canada
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Mexico
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Latin America
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
France
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
U.K.
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Italy
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Spain
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Rest of Europe
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
China
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Australia
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
India
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
South Korea
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
South Africa
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Kuwait
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Colocation Type
By Enterprise Size
Company Profile
China Telecom Corporation Limited
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Coresite Realty Corporation
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Cyrusone Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/toc
Recent Developments
January 2021 – China launched its underwater data center to reduce the energy demands. At Zhuhai, a port in Guangdong, Beijing Highlander, a Chinese maritime expert, has presented an underwater data center. According to the information released earlier by Highlander, it is part of a proposal to build undersea data centers connected to China's shore, beginning with a trial project for the large free port planned on the island of Hainan.
August 2020 – Equinix, Inc., a worldwide interconnection and data center business, has purchased GPX Global Systems, Inc.'s India operations for USD 161 million in cash.
News Media
World's Top 7 Data Analytics Companies in 2020
Trends to Watch Out For Data Science In 2020
5 Predictions for the Future of Data In 2020
Have a Look at the Related Research Report?
Data Center Power Market: Information by Power Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators), UPS System Capacity (500–1,000 kVA), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Data Center Market: Information by Type (Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge), Component (Servers, Routers, and Storage Systems), End User (BFSI, IT, And Telecom), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Data Center Generator Market: Information by Product (Diesel and Gas), Capacity (2MW), Tier Standards (Tier1, Tier2, Tier3, and Tier4), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Data Center SSD Market: Information by Type (SATA, SAS, and PCIe) and Region — Forecast Till 2026
Hyperscale Data Center Market: Information by Solution (Cooling, Power, Networking Equipment, DCIM, LV/MV Distribution) Services, Industries, End-Use and Region — Forecast Till 2029
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter