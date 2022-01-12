U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,724.54
    +11.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,280.92
    +28.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,193.38
    +39.93 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -16.84 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +1.61 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    -0.0070 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7300
    -0.5800 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,613.42
    +861.50 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +29.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.38
    +53.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Data Center Colocation Market size worth $ 127.93 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The growing requirement for scalable data centers, reduced overall IT expenditure, and the growing data center complexities are the major growth drivers of the Data Center Colocation Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data Center Colocation Market" By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation), By End-User (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises ), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data Center Colocation Market size was valued at USD 44.46 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 127.93 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34366

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Colocation Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Data Center Colocation Market Overview

Rapid digitization throughout industries, together with the growing usage of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems, is one of the key elements driving the growth of the data center colocation marketplace. Datacenter colocation facilities are located away from the consumer premises and may be managed remotely in case of failures to secure the records. In addition, the huge adoption of reliable, scalable, and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery and enterprise continuity requirements, is providing a thrust to the marketplace growth.

In addition, the increasing amount of information from social media and over the top platforms has increased the demand for data centers and colocation services. The quantity of lively customers on social media is growing exponentially and, thus, contributing to the growing data from those platforms. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the increasing utilization of OTT and streaming services leading to accelerated data volumes that are predicted to fuel the marketplace growth.

Moreover, with the growing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), specifically in the growing economies, there's a tremendous rise in the deployment of modular data centers to keep up with the growing network complexities. In addition, SMEs have monetary limitations, because of which, cost reduction will become a primary thing for the organization's growth. In addition, colocation data center implementation helps small businesses save operating fees and overheads. As a result, small and medium-sized businesses feel it is appropriate to colocation data center facilities rather than owning and operating them in order to drive market growth.

Key Developments

  • In April 2020, Digital Realty Trust Inc. inaugurated its third data center in Singapore, named Digital Loyang II (SIN12). This 50-megawatt (MW) facility is a reflection of the efforts of the company to deploy critical infrastructure on PlatformDIGITAL around the world.

  • In February 2020, Equinix, Inc. announced the launch of its data center in Melbourne, Australia, to support the demand from the government's smart city development plans and the interconnection requirements of local customers.

  • In February 2019, CoreSite Realty Corporation added DC2, a new data center colocation facility, at its Washington, D.C. campus. Complementing its existing interconnected campus environment, the new facility offers companies the network of over 90 domestic and international carriers, while to cloud providers, it offers native cloud on-ramps.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CyrusOne Inc., NTT Communication Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Coresite Realty Corporation, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and Interxion Holding NV.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Center Colocation Market On the basis of Type, End-User, Industry, and Geography.

  • Data Center Colocation Market, By Type

  • Data Center Colocation Market, By End-User

  • Data Center Colocation Market, By Industry

  • Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Data Center Construction Market By Infrastructure Type (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure), By Data Center Type (Tier 1&2, Tier 3, Tier 4), By Organization Size (Small Organization, Medium Organization), By Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Center Networking Market By Product (Ethernet Switches, Routers, Storage Area Network (SAN)), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Deception Technology Market By Component (olutions and Services), By Deception Stack (Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Energy & Utilities), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Storage Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, ITES, Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top European Data Center Companies: Magnum opus of IT industry

Visualize Data Center Colocation Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-colocation-market-size-worth--127-93-billion-globally-by-2028-at-14-02-cagr-verified-market-research-301459464.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Will Pfizer Hit $100 This Year?

    If winners keep winning, as the saying goes, then 2022 should be a great year for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The company has consistently delivered blowout financial results in recent quarters, thanks largely to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Investors have responded by bidding up Pfizer's shares; the company was one of the best-performing pharma giants in 2021.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss 10 biotech stocks to buy according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Hillhouse Capital Management was founded by Chinese billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Lei […]

  • 9 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital

    In this article, we discuss 9 stock to buy of Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Goldstein’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. Dennis Goldstein has been the chief investment officer at Rip […]

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Rose 49.5% in 2021

    The transformed steelmaker rose on the back of soaring steel prices amid a global shortage last year.

  • PayPal faces ‘muted’ year ahead, analyst warns in downgrade

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. are off 1.4% in Wednesday morning trading after Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams cut his rating on the stock to hold from buy, warning that the company faces a "muted" setup for the year ahead.