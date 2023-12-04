Data center company hires former Mesa official

Dec. 4—Data center developer and operator EdgeCore now has a powerful partner for interacting with cities and towns around the country — Mesa's former Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak.

EdgeCore announced last week that it has hired the recently retired Jabjiniak to serve as senior vice president of national community engagement.

He will be dealing with municipalities anxious about welcoming energy-intensive and job-light data centers into their communities

"EdgeCore was very proactive with their outreach to me, which accelerated my decision to retire," Jabjiniak said. "They have a great reputation in the data center industry."

In a release, the company said Jabjiniak will be responsible for community engagement nationwide for existing and prospective EdgeCore data center markets "with the goal of collaboratively supporting the key issues held by various communities and local governments in which EdgeCore does business."

Jabjiniak said the job will entail figuring out how to invest in communities beyond the data center buildings and proactively talking with elected officials, utilities and "local decision makers."

Mesa is one of four locations in the U.S. where EdgeCore is developing so-called hyperscale data center campuses; the others are Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley and Reno, Nevada.

Jabjiniak's duties will be national, but he will continue to live in Arizona and stay involved in the community.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Bill in his position within the City of Mesa and have seen firsthand how his deep expertise in local government can add tremendous value and foster positive relationships throughout a community," Clint Heiden, EdgeCore's chief commercial officer, said in a release.

In 2022, Amazon — another company with planned data centers in Mesa — recruited Mesa's No. 2 official, John Pombier, to serve as senior community engagement manager.

Amazon's internet services arm, Amazon Web Services, recently submitted preliminary plans to the city of Mesa for two data centers, on Elliot and Pecos roads, respectively.

One of Jabjiniak's last acts with the city was to raise the alarm on the overdevelopment of data centers in Mesa, warning that electric utility Salt River Project had received 15 power study requests from prospective data center companies.

"Data centers are hitting us hard," Jabjiniak told local business leaders in September, adding that his department was working to "slow that train down."

Four new data center projects have hit the Mesa Planning Department's queue in the past two months.

While Mesa wants to slow the data center train, EdgeCore is one of the companies opening the throttle.

EdgeCore owns about 80 acres directly east of the Meta data center campus on Elliot Road.

The company has completed one data hall building, but it has plans to develop a six-building campus totaling 3.1 million square feet and 450 MW of capacity, putting it on par with the Meta campus, or possibly larger.

Jabjiniak told the Tribune that when he pushed back against data centers as the economic development chief, he was doing his job — delivering the message that Mesa's leadership asked him to.

But he said he doesn't see the data centers as inherently more threatening than semiconductors or other industries.

He noted the developments in technology making the data halls more energy- and water-efficient.

"When they come ask you to be that first line of defense, that's what you do," he said of his previous efforts to slow data centers.

Jabjiniak said he considers EdgeCore in particular to be environmentally conscious and pointed to recent investments in Arizona's water supply through grants to SRP for watershed protection.

He also said EdgeCore's data halls look better aesthetically than other data centers.

One of the complaints among residents in southeast Mesa is the proliferation of dull box-like gray buildings.

"I think EdgeCore is doing it the right way and setting the lead for the industry in terms of how to design and really develop data centers," Jabjiniak said.

He also suggested that data center growth across the country is inevitable, with the growing use of data-intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence.

"Data centers are becoming almost like critical utilities," he said.

EdgeCore has upcoming planning and zoning hearings scheduled to consider its expansion plans on the northern half of its Elliot Road property.

On its website, EdgeCore boasts that the Mesa campus will use "an ultra-efficient closed-loop chilled water system, which utilizes very little water," and documents submitted recently to the City of Mesa suggests modest water consumption — given the huge scale of the project.

Water studies submitted by EdgeCore predict the overall campus will use a total 186,000 gallons of water — 37% of the 500,000 gallons the average Arizona golf course uses per day and below Mesa's threshold for a Large Meter Customer.

In an April release from EdgeCore announcing the campus plans, Jabjiniak as a Mesa employee endorsed the project and was quoted saying:

"We are pleased to see EdgeCore moving forward with the expansion of their air-cooled data center campus in Mesa. EdgeCore's sustainable approach to providing critical data center service is important to the City of Mesa."

Asked if residents should be concerned that he would exert an outsized influence on the upcoming EdgeCore application, Jabjiniak said, "I'm not sure I'm going to have a ton of (influence). It's zoned for data center development and our designs will speak for themselves."

Jabjiniak says he's excited for the new line of work, being able to focus on a single industry rather than interfacing with 15 different ones.

But, he added, "the biggest thing for me is being able to still engage in this new role with elected officials" and other community members.