Data Center Construction Market Size to Surpass US$ 369.6 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global data center construction market size is projected to surpass around US$ 369.6 billion by 2030 and registering growth at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

London, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center construction market size was estimated at US$ 218.88 billion in 2021. Environmental concerns about greenhouse gas and carbon emissions are paving the way for the global data center construction market to expand. The desire for large-scale green data center building has surged as a result of this. No hazardous chemicals are released into the atmosphere by green data centers. This element is fueling the global data center building market's expansion and development.



Growing government initiatives are another element that is propelling the global data center construction market forward. Data centers are required by the government sector to collect and store massive amounts of data and information. As a result, the government is spending a lot of money on data centerconstruction. This feature aids the global market's expansion.

Report Highlights

On the basis of IT infrastructure , server segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The implementation of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things is propelling the industry forward. In addition, government plans to deploy servers in hyperscale data centers are driving up server demand.





On the basis of power distribution and cooling infrastructure, cooling segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. Cooling systems are required in data centers to regulate temperature and humidity conditions. At the highest temperature, data centers have been reported to easily heat up. As a result, cooling systems have become an important component of data centers.





On the basis of end use , IT and telecom segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The growing number of smartphone and internet users is attributable to the rise of the data center construction business in the IT and telecom sector. In addition, 5G network technology is gaining acceptance in the IT and telecom industries. Demand for data centers is being driven by all of these causes.





On the basis of tier type, tier 3 segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The increased reliability among data centers is credited with the expansion of the tier 3 industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-performance processing and increased storage capacity is boosting the segment's growth.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 218.88 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 369.6 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Page Southerland Page, Holder Construction Group, Syska Hennessy Group, Turner Construction Company, Jones Engineering Group, Arup Group, DPR Construction, Corgan Associates Inc., AECOM, Gensler

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for data center construction market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the data center construction market in the North America region. The expansion of the data center building market in North America is being driven by factors such as an increase in the number of investments in technical sectors and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the data center construction market.The Asia-Pacific region's data center construction market is dominated by China and India. Growing government initiatives for the adoption of cloud-based systems for large-scale data storage are driving the growth of the data center construction market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for data centers

The data centers help to store data of large, small and medium sized enterprises on a large scale. Due to economic advancements and growing population, the number of data is growing at a rapid growth rate. As a result, growing demand for data centers is driving the growth of global data center construction market.

Restraints

Growing concerns of data privacy and security

The data stored in data centers should be in a safe condition. The leak of confidential data can cause huge losses for big organizations. The security and safety of data is very important. But this data can be hacked easily. Thus, growing concerns of data privacy and security is hindering the expansion of global data center construction market over the projected period.

Opportunities

Adoption of large-scale data centers

The data and information quantity are growing across every sector and industry. This kind of data should be stored with more safety and security. The collected in data centers should not be misused as it is very confidential in nature. For this, large scale data centers are being constructed on a large scale. As a result, adoption of large-scale data centers is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global data center construction market.

Challenges

High cost ofdata center construction

The data centers require huge amount of money for construction. The construction of data centers requires resources such as land and labor. In addition, the data center requires cooling system as the data centers get heat up easily. Thus, high cost of data center construction is a huge challenge for the expansion of global data center construction market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

BentallGreenOak’s prime Canadian property fund two IBM data centers in Canada in September 2021 as a part of a purchase agreement, with plans to make huge investment.

SAS will expand its global strategic alliance with Microsoft in November 2020 by launching new SAS Datacenters in the Germany and the UK that will run on Microsoft Azure.

Market Segmentation

By IT Infrastructure

Networking Equipment

Servers

Storage





By Power Distribution and Cooling Infrastructure

Power Distribution

Cooling

By Tier Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3





By End Use

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

By Size of Data Center

Small and Medium-Scale Data Center

Large-scale Data Center

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





