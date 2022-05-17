U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.17
    +48.16 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,483.17
    +259.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.42
    +217.63 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.71
    +37.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.11
    +0.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0096 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0850 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2463
    +0.0139 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6070
    +0.5540 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,587.42
    +933.81 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.53
    +446.85 (+184.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.70
    +50.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Data Center Construction Market Size to Surpass US$ 369.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global data center construction market size is projected to surpass around US$ 369.6 billion by 2030 and registering growth at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

London, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center construction market size was estimated at US$ 218.88 billion in 2021. Environmental concerns about greenhouse gas and carbon emissions are paving the way for the global data center construction market to expand. The desire for large-scale green data center building has surged as a result of this. No hazardous chemicals are released into the atmosphere by green data centers. This element is fueling the global data center building market's expansion and development.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1704

Growing government initiatives are another element that is propelling the global data center construction market forward. Data centers are required by the government sector to collect and store massive amounts of data and information. As a result, the government is spending a lot of money on data centerconstruction. This feature aids the global market's expansion.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of IT infrastructure, server segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The implementation of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things is propelling the industry forward. In addition, government plans to deploy servers in hyperscale data centers are driving up server demand.

  • On the basis of power distribution and cooling infrastructure, cooling segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. Cooling systems are required in data centers to regulate temperature and humidity conditions. At the highest temperature, data centers have been reported to easily heat up. As a result, cooling systems have become an important component of data centers.

  • On the basis of end use, IT and telecom segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The growing number of smartphone and internet users is attributable to the rise of the data center construction business in the IT and telecom sector. In addition, 5G network technology is gaining acceptance in the IT and telecom industries. Demand for data centers is being driven by all of these causes.

  • On the basis of tier type, tier 3 segment holds the largest market share in the global data center construction market. The increased reliability among data centers is credited with the expansion of the tier 3 industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-performance processing and increased storage capacity is boosting the segment's growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 218.88 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 369.6 Billion

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Page Southerland Page, Holder Construction Group, Syska Hennessy Group, Turner Construction Company, Jones Engineering Group, Arup Group, DPR Construction, Corgan Associates Inc., AECOM, Gensler

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1704

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for data center construction market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the data center construction market in the North America region. The expansion of the data center building market in North America is being driven by factors such as an increase in the number of investments in technical sectors and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the data center construction market.The Asia-Pacific region's data center construction market is dominated by China and India. Growing government initiatives for the adoption of cloud-based systems for large-scale data storage are driving the growth of the data center construction market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for data centers

The data centers help to store data of large, small and medium sized enterprises on a large scale. Due to economic advancements and growing population, the number of data is growing at a rapid growth rate. As a result, growing demand for data centers is driving the growth of global data center construction market.

Restraints

Growing concerns of data privacy and security

The data stored in data centers should be in a safe condition. The leak of confidential data can cause huge losses for big organizations. The security and safety of data is very important. But this data can be hacked easily. Thus, growing concerns of data privacy and security is hindering the expansion of global data center construction market over the projected period.

Opportunities

Adoption of large-scale data centers

The data and information quantity are growing across every sector and industry. This kind of data should be stored with more safety and security. The collected in data centers should not be misused as it is very confidential in nature. For this, large scale data centers are being constructed on a large scale. As a result, adoption of large-scale data centers is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global data center construction market.

Challenges

High cost ofdata center construction

The data centers require huge amount of money for construction. The construction of data centers requires resources such as land and labor. In addition, the data center requires cooling system as the data centers get heat up easily. Thus, high cost of data center construction is a huge challenge for the expansion of global data center construction market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

  • BentallGreenOak’s prime Canadian property fund two IBM data centers in Canada in September 2021 as a part of a purchase agreement, with plans to make huge investment.

  • SAS will expand its global strategic alliance with Microsoft in November 2020 by launching new SAS Datacenters in the Germany and the UK that will run on Microsoft Azure.

Market Segmentation

By IT Infrastructure

  • Networking Equipment

  • Servers

  • Storage

By Power Distribution and Cooling Infrastructure

  • Power Distribution

  • Cooling

By Tier Type

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

By End Use

  • IT & Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Government & Defense

  • Healthcare

  • Energy

  • Others

By Size of Data Center

  • Small and Medium-Scale Data Center

  • Large-scale Data Center

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1704

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • New Oil Traders Fill Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe answe

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Oil rises on EU's Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China's COVID lockdowns. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto on the proposed oil embargo. Brent crude rose as high as $115.69, its highest since March 28, and by 1330 GMT was up 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $114.48.

  • Berkshire Tweaks Bank Play With $2.9 Billion Bet on Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which cut many bank holdings as the pandemic bore down on the US, is back with a roughly $2.9 billion bet on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup Inc. even as it said goodbye to a long-time stake in Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session

  • Shipping Stocks: Danaos Earnings Beat, ZIM, Golden Ocean Earnings Due

    Danaos (DAC), a lessor of container ships, reported first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday that beat expectations. But Danaos stock was down after hours following the report. The company reports as shipping stocks come off highs, as anxieties deepen over the state of the economy. Concerns have grown about waning demand for ocean freight following a surge in profits...

  • Peru mining protests risk clogging $53 billion investment pipeline, industry warns

    Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, risks losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production, analysts and executives said. Social conflicts have risen in the Andean nation over the past year since socialist President Pedro Castillo came into office, with a spate of protests against mines, including one that has halted production at the huge Las Bambas copper deposit. With global prices soaring on high demand, that now threatens a mining investment pipeline of some $53 billion and could stall future projects expected by investment bank RBC to make up 12% of the world's copper supply in years to come.

  • Coinbase Stock Jumps on Plan to Scale Back Hiring

    Coming into Tuesday trading, shares of the crypto trading platform had fallen almost 76% so far this year.

  • Citi shares climb as Berkshire reveals new $3 billion stake

    Berkshire bought nearly $3 billion in Citigroup in the quarter ended March 31, taking advantage of a 5% pullback in the shares during the period following a slide in U.S. banks on fears of slowing economic growth. Citi is undergoing an overhaul led by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser as it lags the financial performance of its peers. Its shares have slumped 38% over the past 12 months, the most among major Wall Street banks.