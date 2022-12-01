Data Center Cooling Market to hit $45 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Key data center cooling market players include ABB Group, Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek A/S, Black Box Corporation, Coolcentric, Cool IT Systems Degree Controls, Inc. (Adaptivcool), Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPX Corporation), STULZ GmbH, Submer Technologies, and Vertiv Group Co.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Cooling Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 45 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The continuous development of hyperscale data centers to store massive amounts of information is driving the industry trends. As businesses continue to focus on growing their data center cooling market presence, the requirement for boosting power density and saving space within data centers will rise, prompting data center administrators to use energy-efficient cooling systems. Furthermore, the growth in the telecommunications sector across the globe and the increasing need for data centers grows, which is likely to facilitate business expansion.

High hardware complexity to garner services sector growth

The service segment held over 30% data center cooling market share in 2022. The rising complication of hardware solutions has led to an upsurge in the demand for managed and professional services, which is speculated to push industry uptake through 2032. These services provide business operators with proper service and maintenance of cooling systems, helping them optimize and maintain mission-critical applications, will influence the product adoption.

Suitability for large areas to foster demand for room-based cooling technique

The room-based cooling technique type dominated more than 70% of the market share in 2022. This technique is projected to be in high demand in the coming years due to its ease of use and capacity to cool a large area. This technology enables the installation of more air conditioners that produce cool air and are not constrained by vents, ducts, or dampers.

Increasing number of medium data centers to drive business development

The data center cooling market from the medium data center type is slated to surpass USD 15 billion by 2032. A mid-size data centers is a facility that is less than 5,000 square feet in size and has hundreds of servers as well as substantial amounts of external storage. Even though business giants, such as Microsoft and Amazon, operate huge data centers, most data centers are medium-sized and is further poised to multiply market revenues.

Widespread digitization to increase product uptake in the government sector

The government application captured around 5% of the data center cooling market share in 2022. The segment is set to record significant expansion as local and state government services are becoming digital, which is urging employees to manage more complex settings in much less time, raising the demand for a data center solution that allows quicker processing. Integrated solutions are adaptable platforms that are suited for the deployment of IT assets and provide a quick and easy approach to adding capacity.

Tax incentives to establish data centers in South America

The South America data center cooling industry valuation is estimated to exceed $2 billion by the end of 2032. Tax incentives have encouraged numerous cloud businesses to locate data centers in the region, lowering their operational costs. Furthermore, the growing use of telemedicine technologies, digital medical record systems, healthcare information management systems, and remote monitoring systems is boosting the need for efficient data center infrastructure. The surge in internet is also speculated to fuel the demand for better data storage facilities.

Integration of novel technologies by leading enterprises to define the business outlook

Some major participants in the data center cooling market are ABB Group, Black Box Corporation, Vertiv Group Co., and STULZ GmbH, among others. Several organizations are implementing new and eco-friendly technologies that are reshaping the product landscape. Tech behemoth Google LLC, for example, uses saltwater to cool one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This approach employs cold water to cool the mechanism, which increases data center efficiency and sustainability. Similarly, another tech giant, Meta (previously Facebook), uses evaporative cooling technology in its Prineville data center in the U.S. to decrease its environmental impact and energy consumption.

