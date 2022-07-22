Data Center Cooling Market Size in India to Grow by USD 775.85 million, Increasing Number of Data Centers in India to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling solutions are used for cooling IT equipment, from small network closets to enterprise data centers, server room environments, and HVAC systems. Cooling solutions lower the heat generated by IT equipment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to the report "Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.70% in 2021, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by technique (liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling), architecture (room cooling and rack and row cooling), and cooling system (air conditioners, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others).

Vendor Insights

The data center cooling market in India is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their offerings and services with a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bitfury Group Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NEC Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Stellar Energy

STULZ GmbH

Revenue-generating Technique Segment Analysis

The liquid-based cooling technique segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Organizations and data center providers in India are making significant efforts to improve the energy efficiency of data centers, which is driving the market. Water-based cooling, a sub-segment of liquid-based cooling, is the most widely accepted cooling system and is commonly used in chillers, condensers, and economizers.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of data centers in India is driving the growth of the market. The demand for data centers is rising among cloud services platforms (CSPs), government agencies, and telecommunications organizations. This is because of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics, for the operational needs of businesses. The increase in data center investments in India has also led to a rise in the number of data centers in the country. With the rising number of data centers, the demand for data center cooling solutions is expected to rise in India.

Rising environmental concerns are challenging the growth of the market. Data center operators in countries that have adverse climatic conditions, such as India, are compelled to employ humidity controllers based on the local requirements. Dust and airborne particles can cause mechanical failure in data center cooling fans and disruptions in I/O port connectivity. They can also block ventilation and reduce a cooling unit's efficiency during the heat transfer process. Other issues related to internal data center environments include excessive gas emissions and noise levels.

Data Center Cooling Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 775.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.70 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bitfury Group Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Stellar Energy, and STULZ GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

