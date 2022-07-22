U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    -20.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,931.00
    -76.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,536.75
    -103.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.70
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.17
    -0.18 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    -0.0080 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    -0.47 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6190
    +0.2520 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,127.18
    +138.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.83
    +17.86 (+3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.00
    +5.49 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Data Center Cooling Market Size in India to Grow by USD 775.85 million, Increasing Number of Data Centers in India to Drive Growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling solutions are used for cooling IT equipment, from small network closets to enterprise data centers, server room environments, and HVAC systems. Cooling solutions lower the heat generated by IT equipment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to the report "Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.70% in 2021, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by technique (liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling), architecture (room cooling and rack and row cooling), and cooling system (air conditioners, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others).

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Insights

The data center cooling market in India is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their offerings and services with a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bitfury Group Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Stellar Energy

  • STULZ GmbH

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Revenue-generating Technique Segment Analysis

The liquid-based cooling technique segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Organizations and data center providers in India are making significant efforts to improve the energy efficiency of data centers, which is driving the market. Water-based cooling, a sub-segment of liquid-based cooling, is the most widely accepted cooling system and is commonly used in chillers, condensers, and economizers.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of data centers in India is driving the growth of the market. The demand for data centers is rising among cloud services platforms (CSPs), government agencies, and telecommunications organizations. This is because of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics, for the operational needs of businesses. The increase in data center investments in India has also led to a rise in the number of data centers in the country. With the rising number of data centers, the demand for data center cooling solutions is expected to rise in India.

Rising environmental concerns are challenging the growth of the market. Data center operators in countries that have adverse climatic conditions, such as India, are compelled to employ humidity controllers based on the local requirements. Dust and airborne particles can cause mechanical failure in data center cooling fans and disruptions in I/O port connectivity. They can also block ventilation and reduce a cooling unit's efficiency during the heat transfer process. Other issues related to internal data center environments include excessive gas emissions and noise levels.

Find out which drivers and challenges will shape the future of the market. View PDF
Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and gain more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports:

Cloud Data Warehouse Market by Organization and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Big Data Spending Market in Healthcare Sector Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Cooling Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 775.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.70

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bitfury Group Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Stellar Energy, and STULZ GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technique

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technique

  • Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technique

Market Segmentation by Architecture

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Architecture

  • Room cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rack and row cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Architecture

Market Segmentation by cooling system

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by cooling system

  • Air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by cooling system

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bitfury Group Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Stellar Energy

  • STULZ GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-cooling-market-size-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-775-85-million-increasing-number-of-data-centers-in-india-to-drive-growth---technavio-301591021.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft and Google Bring Bad News for the Economy

    Tech giants Microsoft and Google have just taken additional hard decisions ahead of their earnings reports.

  • Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right

    New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

    As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

  • ‘People will freak out’ — The cloud boom is coming back to earth, and that could be scary for tech stocks

    As a potential recession looms, investors should be prepared for the cloud boom to return to earth, and there is potential for a larger pullback in cloud spending that could have a domino effect on already bludgeoned tech stocks

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Ford To Slash 8,000 Jobs To Boost EV Investment: Bloomberg

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to slash as many as 8,000 jobs to boost investment into electric vehicle manufacturing, Bloomberg reported. The job loss is likely to happen in Ford's recently formed Ford Blue unit, which is in charge of internal combustion engine vehicle production and other operations. In March, the company created electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses, Model e and Ford Blue, respectively, to compete and win against both new EV competitors and established auto

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Dow Will 'Slow Something Down' If Europe Cuts Natural-Gas Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case“We are l

  • Chewy Investors Could Finally Get a Treat of Their Own

    In the daily bar chart of CHWY, below, we can see that the shares began to improve in the back half of June and rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The trading volume had a huge spike in early June and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line began a rise in early June to identify a shift from aggressive selling to aggressive buying. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line but poised for a downside crossover and a potential take profit sell signal.

  • Big Oil set to open cash taps with another record quarter

    Top Western energy companies are expected to unleash billions in returns to shareholders when they announce what is set be a second-straight quarter of record-breaking profits, lifted by stellar refining margins and high oil and gas prices. A rapid recovery in demand following the end of pandemic lockdowns and a surge in energy prices, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have boosted profits for companies such as Exxon Mobil and Shell after a two-year slump. Exxon earlier this month said it could post its strongest quarter yet, with profit potentially surpassing $16 billion, almost twice its first-quarter earnings.

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

  • Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Amazon will acquire primary care provide One Medical for $3.9 billion.

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Intel-backed U.S. manufacturing bill clears a major hurdle

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is a lead advocate for the measure, designed to make U.S. chipmakers more competitive globally.

  • US Says Russia Oil Cap Needed as EU Sanctions Not Yet Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market hasn’t yet priced in the impact of European Union sanctions aimed at Russian supplies, which adds impetus to a US plan to cap the price of the country’s exports to avoid a price spike, according to a US Treasury Department official.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as P

  • Markets close in the green, Nasdaq lifted by Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung looks at where markets settled on Thursday afternoon, with tech stocks leading the way and energy stocks being among the laggards.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • AT&T stock pulls back from historic drop after earnings

    AT&T shares sank Thursday despite an earnings beat in a quarter with a lot of moving parts due to recent business divestments.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.