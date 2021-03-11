Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center cooling market report.
The data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
In 2020, COVID-19 boost data center demand, resulting in minor supply chain disruption during Q1 and Q2 2020 with quick recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020.
The PUE of upcoming facilities will be lower than 1.5 via adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure with facilities that benefits using free cooling technique operate at a PUE of less than 1.3.
Artificial Intelligence and machine learning workloads will grow the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling with vendors experience 15% YoY growth.
Free cooling techniques will dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Northern China
The concept of district heating technology will grow beyond Nordic into other Western European countries. The use of this concept will decline the power pricing in Germany and the UK market.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 60 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025
Data Center Cooling Market – Segmentation
In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed over 14% YOY investment compared to 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions.
Data centers in Denmark offer 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept.
Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. The US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.
Data Center Cooling Market by Infrastructure
Cooling Infrastructure
Other Infrastructure
Data Center Cooling Market by Systems
CRAC & CRAH
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
Economizer & Evaporative Coolers
Other Units
Data Center Cooling Market by Technique
Air-based
Liquid-based
Data Center Cooling Market by Liquid Cooling Technique
Water-based
Direct-to-chip
Liquid Immersion
Data Center Cooling Market by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Data Center Cooling Market – Dynamics
Most data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to huge demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
Innovative Data Center Technologies
District Heating by Data Centers
AI on Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
Data Center Investments Continue to Rise
Data Center Cooling Market – Geography
Most data centers in North America are designed as Tier III and Tier IV facilities, with the US leading in Tier IV facility construction. Most Tier IV data centers are configuring 2N redundancy cooling systems and Tier III facilities are opting for N+1 cooling redundancy. The US is witnessing a rise in the adoption of systems that support free cooling in data centers. On the other hand, Canada has witnessed the construction of Tier III facilities adopting N+1 and N+N redundant infrastructure for cooling. Cooling infrastructure in data centers evolved significantly in the past decade because of the need to reduce the OPEX of facilities, increase system efficiency, and decrease carbon emissions. Machine learning and sensors are increasingly being set up for real-time monitoring and advanced tracing of cooling infrastructure.
Data Center Cooling Market by Geography
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Nordic
Central & Eastern Europe
Middle East
Africa
APAC
Major Vendors
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Rittal Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv Group
Other Prominent Data Center Infrastructure Providers
3M
4ENERGY
Airsys Group
Alfa Laval
Allied-Control
Aqua Cooling Solutions
Aquila Group
Arctic Chiller Group
Asetek
Austin Hughes Electronics
BasX Solutions
Canovate Electronics
Carrier
Chilldyne
ClimateWorx
Cooler Master
Condair Group
CoolIT Systems
Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
Data Aire
DCX The Liquid Cooling Company
Degree Controls
Delta Electronics
ebm-papst
Emicon Innovation and Comfort
EnviCool
Fuji Electric
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HiRef S.p.A
Huawei Technologies
Iceotope
ION UPS
Johnson Controls
Kelvion Holding
KyotoCooling
Lennox International
LiquidCool Solutions
Manerga
Midas Green Technologies
Minkels (Legrand)
Motivair Cooling Solutions
Munters
Nortek Air Solutions
nVent
Oceanaire
QCooling
Renovo Zhuhai
Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
SPX Cooling Technology
Stellar Energy
Submer
Swegon Group
SWEP International
Systecon
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
United Metal Products (UMP)
Upsite Technologies
USystems
Vigilent Corporation
Wakefield-Vette
