U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,486.50
    +24.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.20
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    +0.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    +1.84 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1140
    +0.1960 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,478.90
    +1,735.79 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.54
    +978.86 (+403.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.74
    +37.73 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Data Center Cooling Market Value Projected to hit around US$ 11.97 Billion by 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Leading Companies in Data Center Cooling Market are ABB Ltd., Airedale Air Conditioning, Asetek, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Commscope, Cormant, Inc., Device42, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FNT GmbH, Nlyte, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Optimum path Inc., Panduit, Rackwise, Schneider Electric, Sunbird Software, Inc., Vertiv Group Corp. and others

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide data centers cooling market size is projected to arrive at USD 11.97 billion by 2026. The expanding industrialization across the world will set out a few development open doors for organizations working in this market. As per a report distributed by Fortune Business Insights, named "Server farm Cooling" Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, and Row Based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 6.27 billion of every 2018 and will display a CAGR of 8.5% during the conjecture time frame, 2019-2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-center-cooling-market-101959

List of Key Companies in Data Center Cooling Market:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Airedale Air Conditioning

  • Asetek, Inc.

  • Black Box Corporation

  • Commscope

  • Cormant, Inc.

  • Device42, Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • FNT GmbH

  • Nlyte

  • Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

  • Optimum path Inc.

  • Panduit

  • Rackwise

  • Schneider Electric

  • Sunbird Software, Inc.

  • Vertiv Group Corp

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

8.5%

2026 Value Projection

11.97 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market size in 2018

6.27 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Product, Data Center Type, Cooling Technique, Industry and Geography

Growth Drivers

Growth in 5G technology, penetration of big data and IoT market

Increasing application areas of digital services sites and social media platforms

North America to Witness Considerable Growth; High Investments in Product Development to Aid Growth

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

Data Center Cooling Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

  • Current market size estimate

  • Revenues by players Top Companies

  • Market size by product categories

  • Market size by regions/country

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/data-center-cooling-market-101959

Key Market Driver

  • Growth in 5G technology, penetration of big data and IoT market

  • Increasing application areas of digital services sites and social media platforms

Key Market Restraint

  • Need to obtain authorization from concerned government authority for using modular data center systems and rising cyber-crimes involving risk in handling confidential company data risks

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Considerable Growth; High Investments in Product Development to Aid Growth

The report breaks down the progressing server farm cooling market patterns across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these locales, the market in North America will arise predominantly in the coming years. The developing interest in server farms by enormous scope organizations situated in the United States will help the development of the market in this area. Other than North America, the market in the Asia Pacific will observe impressive development in the coming years, inferable from the presence of a few huge scope organizations across this district.

Server farms are actual organization drives that store enormous information for organizations and related associations. The continually rising IT area has given a monstrous potential to the development of the market lately. The gigantic interests in the improvement of existing frameworks, just as the accentuation on joining fresher innovations, will straightforwardly affect the development of the Data Center Cooling market. The advantages offered by information cooling focuses have prompted a more extensive item appropriation. They help maintain a strategic distance from information misfortunes and hence limit monetary misfortunes. The expanding reception of server farms by driving organizations across the world will straightforwardly affect the development of the market.

The report gives a top to bottom investigation of the worldwide server farm cooling market. It features the most recent item dispatches and late advancements on the lookout and states their effect on the development of the market. The serious scene has been examined in detail and forecasts are made regarding driving organizations and items in the coming years. Conjecture esteems have been accommodated in the market for the time of 2021-2027. The authentic figures have been gotten through confided in sources. In addition, these expectations are made based on broad examination investigation strategies, combined with the assessments of experienced statistical surveying experts.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/data-center-cooling-market-101959

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by the Data Center Cooling market, several companies are looking to better their existing portfolios. In August 2021, Schneider Electric announced the expansion of its data center solutions portfolio with the integration of enhanced and digitized versions of critical facility operations. These solutions are specifically designed for large data center operators. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, lower risk, and maximum uptime, and efficient IT planning, the product is wet to witness huge demand in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments

  • November 2021: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced an advanced cloud modular data center in South Africa, which would be available by the end of 2021. Similarly, in January 2021, the company opened a new data center switch that is powered and backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) chip. This advanced data center is developed with an aim to optimize the overall performance and reduce latency to near zero.

Quick Buy - Data Center Cooling Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101959

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Product (Value)

        • Air Conditioners

        • Precision Air Conditioners

        • Chillers

        • Air Handling Unit

        • Others (Air Economizers, Heat Rejection and Others)

      • By Data Center Type (Value)

        • Large Scale DC

        • Medium Scale DC

        • Small Scale DC

      • By Cooling Technique (Value)

        • Room-based Cooling

        • Rack-based Cooling

        • Row-based Cooling

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

        • IT and Telecom

        • Manufacturing

        • Retail

        • Healthcare

        • Others (Government & Defence, Energy, and Others)

      • By Geography (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • The Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued....!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/data-center-cooling-market-101959

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Product Life Cycle Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Poly jet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, LOM), By Application (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, Others), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/data-centers-cooling-market-9519


Recommended Stories

  • Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, October 7, 2021

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on October 7, 2021. Mr. McElroy will provide an update on Fission's resource expansion program and the on-going feasibility study for the Company's high-grade, near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 5th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin return to $50,000 levels would deliver strong support to the pack, however.

  • Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn as whistleblower interview and service outage rattle investors

    Monday was not a good day for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Oil Steadies Near Seven-Year High as OPEC+ Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asian trading after rallying to the highest level since 2014 following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bi

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.