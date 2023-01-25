Data center cooling solutions market to grow by 21.79% Y-O-Y in 2023; Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling solutions market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics Inc., among others
Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (Air conditioning, Economizers, Cooling towers, Chillers, and Others), Technique (Air-based cooling and Liquid-based cooling), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
In 2017, the data center cooling solutions market was valued at USD 6,601.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,171.24 million. The data center cooling solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,954.87 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.36% according to Technavio.
Data center cooling solutions market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Data center cooling solutions market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Aermec Spa - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as chilled water, direct expansion, and indirect evaporative air cooling technologies.
Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as SmartCool ONE, SmartCool, and SmartCool iDrive.
AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as Optima adjustable temperature and humidity control.
Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers data center cooling solutions for traditional mechanical cooling.
Data center cooling solutions market – Market dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increased demand for data centers
Need to reduce OPEX
Growing use of free cooling technique
Key challenges –
Environmental concerns
Increasing water consumption by data centers
Lack of technical expertise
The data center cooling solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this data center cooling solutions market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center cooling solutions market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the data center cooling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the data center cooling solutions industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling solutions market vendors
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
178
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.36%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 27,954.87 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
21.79
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Delta Electronics Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global data center cooling solutions market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technique Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Economizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Chillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Technique
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technique
7.3 Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Technique
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aermec Spa
12.4 Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.
12.5 AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd.
12.6 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
12.7 Asetek AS
12.8 Black Box Corp.
12.9 Citec International
12.10 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.11 Data Aire Inc.
12.12 Delta Electronics Inc.
12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
12.14 Nortek Inc.
12.15 Schneider Electric SE
12.16 STULZ GmbH
12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
