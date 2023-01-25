U.S. markets closed

Data center cooling solutions market to grow by 21.79% Y-O-Y in 2023; Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling solutions market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc.,  Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application (Air conditioning, Economizers, Cooling towers, Chillers, and Others), Technique (Air-based cooling and Liquid-based cooling), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the data center cooling solutions market insights, request a Free sample report

In 2017, the data center cooling solutions market was valued at USD 6,601.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,171.24 million. The data center cooling solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,954.87 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.36% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Data center cooling solutions market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Data center cooling solutions market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Aermec Spa - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as chilled water, direct expansion, and indirect evaporative air cooling technologies.

  • Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as SmartCool ONE, SmartCool, and SmartCool iDrive.

  • AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as Optima adjustable temperature and humidity control.

  • Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers data center cooling solutions for traditional mechanical cooling.

Data center cooling solutions market Market dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increased demand for data centers

  • Need to reduce OPEX

  • Growing use of free cooling technique

Key challenges – 

  • Environmental concerns

  • Increasing water consumption by data centers

  • Lack of technical expertise

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The data center cooling solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this data center cooling solutions market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center cooling solutions market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the data center cooling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data center cooling solutions industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling solutions market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center cooling market in India has the potential to grow by USD 775.85 million during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technique (liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling), architecture (room cooling and rack and row cooling), and cooling system (air conditioners, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others).

The evaporative cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,010 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (indirect evaporative cooling, direct evaporative cooling, and two-stage evaporative cooling), application (industrial, confinement farming, residential, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 27,954.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.79

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Delta Electronics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global data center cooling solutions market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technique Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Economizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Chillers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technique

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technique

  • 7.3 Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technique

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aermec Spa

  • 12.4 Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • 12.5 AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.7 Asetek AS

  • 12.8 Black Box Corp.

  • 12.9 Citec International

  • 12.10 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.11 Data Aire Inc.

  • 12.12 Delta Electronics Inc.

  • 12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.14 Nortek Inc.

  • 12.15 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.16 STULZ GmbH

  • 12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-cooling-solutions-market-to-grow-by-21-79-y-o-y-in-2023-customer-centered-solutions-will-drive-growth--technavio-301728047.html

SOURCE Technavio

