Data Center Cooling Solutions Market to Record USD 10.91 Bn Growth | Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Application, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and other) and Technique (air-based cooling and liquid-based cooling)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Size is expected to increase by USD 10.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 37% of the global market share. China and India are key markets for data center cooling solutions in APAC. However, the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The data center cooling solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors to adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to gain an edge in the market.

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of cooling systems designed for data centers. The products are precision air conditioning such as SmartCool, SmartCool Inverter Compressor, and EasiCool; IT cooling such as OnRak, InRak, Echo, and AireTile; Chillers such as TurboChill Water Cooled and OptiChill and OptiChill FreeCool; and Condensers and condensing units such as BluCube, Air cooled condensers and dry coolers, Condensing unit, and Ultima compact condensing unit.

Black Box Corp.: The company offers data center cooling solutions such as freestanding coolers, specialty coolers, and wall mount coolers.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers advanced HVAC technology for a stable environment with cost-effective, dependable cooling service around-the-clock. The products provided are chillers, air handlers, water source heat pumps, rooftop systems, fan coils, and others.

Data Aire Inc.: The company designs, manufactures, and sells precision cooling systems for data centers worldwide. The products are floor-mounted units, rack and row solutions, ceiling-mounted solutions, specialty units, heat exchangers, and system controls.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers data center cooling solutions such as indirect outdoor air conditioning units, room coolers, and chillers.

Regional Market Outlook

The data center cooling solutions market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The exponential growth in data traffic and increasing construction of data centers are driving the growth of the data center cooling solutions in APAC. Also, the increasing concentration of OEMs is contributing to the regional market growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Driver:

  • Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Challenge:

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.91%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-cooling-solutions-market-to-record-usd-10-91-bn-growth--airedale-air-conditioning-ltd-black-box-corp-and-daikin-industries-ltd-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455351.html

SOURCE Technavio

