Data Center Environment Market Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Study 2022: IT Circularity Trends Invigorating the IT's Second-life Resell Global Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Drive IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study includes revenue estimation for IT's second-life resell global market, including servers, network equipment, and storage devices, and IT's recycled market comprising servers and hard disk drive (HDD) devices, but not networking assets.
The circular economy (CE) is a framework with efficiency at its core (do more with less), aiming to decouple economic activity from the consumption of finite resources. In IT, the data center environment is transforming the CE framework into different in-house capabilities and services that third-party companies offer.
These capabilities and services include IT maintenance, managed services, operations, logistics, decommissioning, data destruction and sanitization, repairs, refurbishing, remarketing, and recycling. CE, given its nature, involves the whole supply chain, and any analysis and action must be taken with a systemic approach.
In addition, this research service includes recommendations for OEMs, data center operators, and regulatory bodies, emphasizing the need to operate with the CE framework at a high-priority level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center's Circular IT Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Key Takeaways
Key Highlights
3. Definitions
Definitions and Acronyms
4. Scope and Definitions
Defining Circularity
Defining IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment
Servitization - How the Market Is Implementing Circularity
Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Introduction
Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Materials Flow Level
Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Product Level
Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Organizational Level
Challenges in Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry
Organizations Developing CE Standards and Instruments
Certifications in the Circular IT Data Center Space
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
IT Second-life Resale Global Market Size
Recycled IT Global Market Size
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Drivers Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
6. Competitive Environment
Leaders in the Circular IT Data Center Space
7. Company Profiles
Leading Companies in the Circular IT Data Center Space
8. Recommendations
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Circular IT Services for the Edge Data Centers Segment
Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Tools for Circular IT
Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Logistics for Circular IT Economies
Growth Opportunity 4 - Life Cycle Solutions for Circular IT Economies
