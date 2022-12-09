U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Data Center Environment Market Growth and Sustainability Study 2022: Digital Tools for Circular IT, Reverse Logistics for Circular IT Economies, Life Cycle Solutions for Circular IT Economies

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Drive IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study includes revenue estimation for IT's second-life resell global market, including servers, network equipment, and storage devices, and IT's recycled market comprising servers and hard disk drive (HDD) devices, but not networking assets.

The circular economy (CE) is a framework with efficiency at its core (do more with less), aiming to decouple economic activity from the consumption of finite resources. In IT, the data center environment is transforming the CE framework into different in-house capabilities and services that third-party companies offer.

These capabilities and services include IT maintenance, managed services, operations, logistics, decommissioning, data destruction and sanitization, repairs, refurbishing, remarketing, and recycling. CE, given its nature, involves the whole supply chain, and any analysis and action must be taken with a systemic approach.

In addition, this research service includes recommendations for OEMs, data center operators, and regulatory bodies, emphasizing the need to operate with the CE framework at a high-priority level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center's Circular IT Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key Takeaways

  • Key Highlights

3. Definitions

  • Definitions and Acronyms

4. Scope and Definitions

  • Defining Circularity

  • Defining IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment

  • Servitization - How the Market Is Implementing Circularity

  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Introduction

  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Materials Flow Level

  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Product Level

  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Organizational Level

  • Challenges in Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry

  • Organizations Developing CE Standards and Instruments

  • Certifications in the Circular IT Data Center Space

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • IT Second-life Resale Global Market Size

  • Recycled IT Global Market Size

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Drivers Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

6. Competitive Environment

  • Leaders in the Circular IT Data Center Space

7. Company Profiles

  • Leading Companies in the Circular IT Data Center Space

8. Recommendations

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Circular IT Services for the Edge Data Centers Segment

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Tools for Circular IT

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Logistics for Circular IT Economies

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Life Cycle Solutions for Circular IT Economies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb23l3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-environment-market-growth-and-sustainability-study-2022-digital-tools-for-circular-it-reverse-logistics-for-circular-it-economies-life-cycle-solutions-for-circular-it-economies-301699189.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

