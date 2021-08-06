Data Center General Construction Market to grow by USD 8.76 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market size is expected to increase by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), AECOM(US), DPR Construction(US), Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.(US), and Holder Construction Group LLC (US)are some of the major market participants.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the data center general construction market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the increase in investment in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The data center general construction market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center general construction market covers the following areas:
Data Center General Construction Market Sizing
Data Center General Construction Market Forecast
Data Center General Construction Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
ABB Ltd.
AECOM
DPR Construction
Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.
Holder Construction Group LLC
Legrand SA
Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
Turner Construction Co.
Vertiv Holdings Co.
Global Data Center Physical Security Market- The data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented by application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
