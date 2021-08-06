U.S. markets closed

Data Center General Construction Market to grow by USD 8.76 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market size is expected to increase by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), AECOM(US), DPR Construction(US), Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.(US), and Holder Construction Group LLC (US)are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center General Construction Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the data center general construction market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the increase in investment in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The data center general construction market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center general construction market covers the following areas:

Data Center General Construction Market Sizing
Data Center General Construction Market Forecast
Data Center General Construction Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AECOM

  • DPR Construction

  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.

  • Holder Construction Group LLC

  • Legrand SA

  • Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Turner Construction Co.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Physical Security Market- The data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented by application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AECOM

  • DPR Construction

  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.

  • Holder Construction Group LLC

  • Legrand SA

  • Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Turner Construction Co.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-general-construction-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/data-center-general-constructionmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-general-construction-market-to-grow-by-usd-8-76-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301349915.html

SOURCE Technavio

