Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach at $7.08 Billion by 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Investment in Hyperscale Data Center – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read

According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global data center generator market was valued at $5.10 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $7.08 billion by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center generator market will grow at a CAGR of 5.62% to reach $7.08 billion by 2027. Some of the leading vendors are ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins and KOHLER.

Data Center Generator Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size (Revenue)

$7.08 Billion (2027)

Market Size (Power Capacity)

9719.3 MW (2027)

CAGR

5.62% (2022-2027)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Largest Market

North America

Market Segments

System Capacity (1-1.5 MW, 1.5-3 MW, and Greater than & Equal to 3 MW), System (Drups and Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV)

Geographical Analysis

9 Region and 51 Countries

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-generator-market-2025

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Diesel generators currently dominate the generator market; however, the forecast period will witness increased adoption of DRUPS systems, natural gas generators, and fuel cell generators for sustainability and efficiency gains.

  • Infrastructure vendors and data center operators are showing increased interest in fuel cell generators. For instance, Teledata has installed solid oxide fuel cells by Bloom Energy in its Manchester data center.

  • Hydrogen powered fuel cells are expected to be adopted by data center operators in the coming years. For instance, Microsoft has partnered with Ballard Power Systems and Caterpillar to test hydrogen fuel cell backup generators at its Quincy, Washington, data center.

  • Data center facilities built with a power capacity of <5 MW will drive the procurement of generators with a capacity of 1.5–3 MW. In 2021, around 300 new/expansion projects had a power capacity of <5 MW.

  • Many infrastructure providers have entered into partnerships to offer modular data center power solutions. For instance, Generac offers modular generator systems for data centers, enabling reduction in the installation space by up to 20%.

  • A consortium of seven organizations, including Equinix, Vertiv, InfraPrime, Snam, SOLIDpower, TEC4FUELS research center, and RISE (Research Institute of Sweden) plan to develop a fuel cell platform for data centers under the EcoEdge PrimePower project.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by system capacity, system, tier standards, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-generator-market-2025

Data Center Generator MarketKey Investors

  • In September 2021, Verizon partnered with Microsoft to launch Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge, an on-premises, private edge compute solution, which will enable data computation as well as storage by the customer.

  • In April 2021, ABB partnered with AFC Energy, which is a British hydrogen power generation technology company that designs and develops fuel cells in data centers.

  • In Western Europe, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Colt Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, Iron Mountain, and CyrusOne are some of the major colocation investors. Some other countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal are also witnessing investments.

  • China and the US are expected to lead the market for edge computing capacity, with plans to establish hundreds of such facilities by telecommunication and enterprise service providers.

  • Many infrastructure providers have entered into partnerships to offer modular data center solutions. For instance, Generac is providing modular generator systems for data centers that provide benefits such as power, redundancy, scalability, and safety.

Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by System Capacity

  • 1-1.5 MW

  • 5–3 MW

  • Greater than & Equal to 3 MW

Market Segmentation by System

  • Drups

  • Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Chile

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Western Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Netherlands

    • Ireland

    • Switzerland

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Belgium

    • Other Western European Countries

  • Nordics

    • Sweden

    • Denmark

    • Norway

    • Finland & Iceland

  • Central & Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • Austria

    • Other Central & Eastern Europe

  • Middle East

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Turkey

    • Israel

    • Other Middle Eastern Countries

  • Africa

    • South Africa

    • Kenya

    • Nigeria

    • Egypt

    • Ethiopia

    • Other African countries

  • APAC

    • China

    • Hong Kong

    • Australia

    • New Zealand

    • Japan

    • India

    • Taiwan

    • South Korea

    • Rest of APAC

  • Southeast Asia

    • Singapore

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Vietnam

    • Thailand

    • Philippines

    • Other Southeast Asian countries

Data Center Generator Market Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar, Kohler, Generac, and Cummins dominate the global data center generator market. The leading vendors in the market have a strong customer base, which is also achieved through relationships with data center operators. The generator vendors are also offering systems equipped with their engines as well as engines manufactured by other providers such as MTU, Perkins, Mitsubishi, Deutz, Volvo, Iveco, and John Deere. Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac, MTU, Mitsubishi, and Kohler are some vendors offering generator systems with their engines. Strong relationships with engine manufacturers are critical for generator providers. The data center generator market comprises multiple pure-play vendors offering diesel, gas, and DRUPS systems with a capacity of up to 3.5 MW.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-generator-market-2025

Major Vendors

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Generac Power Systems

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • KOHLER

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Yanmar Holdings (Himoinsa)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aggreko

  • Aksa Power Generation

  • Atlas Copco

  • Ausonia

  • Enrogen

  • Detroit Diesel

  • DEUTZ

  • Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical

  • HITZINGER Electric Power

  • Inmesol

  • INNIO Group

  • JCB

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • ONIS VISA

  • Perkins Engines

  • Plug Power

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report

For any kind of enquiry reach us at: enquiry@arizton.com

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Download The Free Sample Report

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


