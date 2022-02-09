Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach at $7.08 Billion by 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Investment in Hyperscale Data Center – Arizton

According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global data center generator market was valued at $5.10 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $7.08 billion by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center generator market will grow at a CAGR of 5.62% to reach $7.08 billion by 2027. Some of the leading vendors are ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins and KOHLER.



Data Center Generator Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) $7.08 Billion (2027) Market Size (Power Capacity) 9719.3 MW (2027) CAGR 5.62% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Market Segments System Capacity (1-1.5 MW, 1.5-3 MW, and Greater than & Equal to 3 MW), System (Drups and Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV) Geographical Analysis 9 Region and 51 Countries

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Diesel generators currently dominate the generator market; however, the forecast period will witness increased adoption of DRUPS systems, natural gas generators, and fuel cell generators for sustainability and efficiency gains.

Infrastructure vendors and data center operators are showing increased interest in fuel cell generators. For instance, Teledata has installed solid oxide fuel cells by Bloom Energy in its Manchester data center.

Hydrogen powered fuel cells are expected to be adopted by data center operators in the coming years. For instance, Microsoft has partnered with Ballard Power Systems and Caterpillar to test hydrogen fuel cell backup generators at its Quincy, Washington, data center.

Data center facilities built with a power capacity of <5 MW will drive the procurement of generators with a capacity of 1.5–3 MW. In 2021, around 300 new/expansion projects had a power capacity of <5 MW.

Many infrastructure providers have entered into partnerships to offer modular data center power solutions. For instance, Generac offers modular generator systems for data centers, enabling reduction in the installation space by up to 20%.

A consortium of seven organizations, including Equinix, Vertiv, InfraPrime, Snam, SOLIDpower, TEC4FUELS research center, and RISE (Research Institute of Sweden) plan to develop a fuel cell platform for data centers under the EcoEdge PrimePower project.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by system capacity, system, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Data Center Generator Market – Key Investors

In September 2021, Verizon partnered with Microsoft to launch Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge, an on-premises, private edge compute solution, which will enable data computation as well as storage by the customer.

In April 2021, ABB partnered with AFC Energy, which is a British hydrogen power generation technology company that designs and develops fuel cells in data centers.

In Western Europe, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Colt Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, Iron Mountain, and CyrusOne are some of the major colocation investors. Some other countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal are also witnessing investments.

China and the US are expected to lead the market for edge computing capacity, with plans to establish hundreds of such facilities by telecommunication and enterprise service providers.

Many infrastructure providers have entered into partnerships to offer modular data center solutions. For instance, Generac is providing modular generator systems for data centers that provide benefits such as power, redundancy, scalability, and safety.



Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by System Capacity

1-1.5 MW

5–3 MW

Greater than & Equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by System

Drups

Diesel/Gas/Bi-Fuel

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Chile Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Denmark Norway Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Other Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Ethiopia Other African countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand Japan India Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Thailand Philippines Other Southeast Asian countries



Data Center Generator Market – Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar, Kohler, Generac, and Cummins dominate the global data center generator market. The leading vendors in the market have a strong customer base, which is also achieved through relationships with data center operators. The generator vendors are also offering systems equipped with their engines as well as engines manufactured by other providers such as MTU, Perkins, Mitsubishi, Deutz, Volvo, Iveco, and John Deere. Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac, MTU, Mitsubishi, and Kohler are some vendors offering generator systems with their engines. Strong relationships with engine manufacturers are critical for generator providers. The data center generator market comprises multiple pure-play vendors offering diesel, gas, and DRUPS systems with a capacity of up to 3.5 MW.

Major Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Rolls-Royce

Yanmar Holdings (Himoinsa)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco

Ausonia

Enrogen

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical

HITZINGER Electric Power

Inmesol

INNIO Group

JCB

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ONIS VISA

Perkins Engines

Plug Power



