Data Center Industry in India to 2026 - Featuring Arista Networks, ATOS and Broadcom Among Others

The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.
The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai.
The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the India data center market during the forecast period:
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers
Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers
Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
India Data Center Market Segmentation
The india data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud and big analytics workload is expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is likely to influence market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are likely to prefer servers that reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The market is expected to witness the growth of white-box server systems as enterprises are keen to adopt server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP).
The procurement of lithium-ion UPS solutions is likely to be high among colocation providers. Modular operators are likely to promote less than 500 kW lithium-ion UPS systems. The adoption of single-rack prefabricated solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of less than 10 kVA. There is a growing interest among large and mega facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. However, small and medium facilities are procuring UPS systems with a capacity of less than 500 kVA. Moreover, the growing rack power density and the need to provide high availability services are expected to increase the importance of UPS systems across India.
The use of air-based cooling dominates the India data center market share with over 90% shares. The scarcity of water in the major metropolitan cities is expected to pose challenges for the growth of the water-based cooling technique in the market. The construction of facilities with a power capacity of over 10 MW is expected to contribute to the growth of cooling solutions in the market. Most facilities in India have a flexible design that allows the use of up to 52U rack sizes. The rack market is expected to grow with the rise in the OCP-ready space as a number of cloud-based, and internet-based service providers are considering adopting OCP architecture-based IT infrastructure systems. The use of CRAC units is higher among the facilities in India, and most facilities use air-based cooling systems. Most facilities operating in colder climatic conditions adopt free cooling chillers with smart technology as they enable operations based on the temperature outside.
The data center market in India has a strong presence of construction contractors and sub-contractors. Sterling and Wilson and L&T Construction are among the leading contractors in the market. These providers can perform installation and commissioning services. Thus, the increasing construction of new facilities is likely to influence multiple global construction contractors to enter the market. Installation and commissioning services are essential aspects of data center development. Several Tier III and Tier IV facilities in India are certified by the Uptime Institute for design, construction, and operational stability. This is commonly needed for colocation service providers to attract customers for their service offerings.
According to the Uptime Institute, the total number of the certified data centers are around 35 in 13 states across India, which includes local and global facilities. The number of Tier III certified data centers is higher than Tier IV and Tier II. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Gujarat are the major states with certified facilities. In India, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with many operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category with the growth in rack power density and critical applications. There are five data center facilities in India situated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the uptime institute.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in India?
2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market?
4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market?
5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India?
6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Incentives In India
7.2 List Of Data Center Investment In India
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployment Enhances The Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Increased Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
9 Market Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 Impact On Data Center Market In India
9.2 Government To Grow Digital Economy & Data Center Investments
9.3 Rise In Investments From Colocation Providers
9.4 Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments
9.5 Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Challenges Related to Power Reliability
10.2 Security Challenges In Data Centers
10.3 Lack of Strong Network Connectivity
10.4 Increasing Water Scarcity For Data Center Cooling
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT INFRASTRUCTURE
12.4 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
12.5 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
12.6 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Other Cooling Units
17 General Construction
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Core & Shell Development
17.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
17.4 Engineering & Building Design
17.5 Physical Security
17.6 DCIM/BMS
18 Tier Standards
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Overview of Tier Standards
18.3 TIER I & II
18.4 TIER III
18.5 TIER IV
19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20 Maharashtra
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Investment
20.3 Area
20.4 Power Capacity
21 Tamil Nadu
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Investment
21.3 Area
21.4 Power Capacity
22 Other States
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Investment
22.3 Area
22.4 Power Capacity
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 IT Infrastructure
23.2 Support Infrastructure
23.3 Data Center Investors
24 Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
24.1 Arista Networks
24.2 ATOS
24.3 Broadcom
24.4 CISCO Systems
24.5 Dell Technologies
24.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
24.7 Huawei Technologies
24.8 International Business Machines (IBM)
24.9 Juniper Networks
24.10 Lenovo
24.11 NEC Corporation
24.12 Netapp
25 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
25.1 ABB
25.2 BLUE BOX (SWEGON)
25.3 Caterpillar
25.4 Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
25.5 Cummins
25.6 Delta Electronics
25.7 Eaton
25.8 KOEL (KIRLOSKAR GROUP)
25.9 Legrand
25.10 Netrack Enclosures
25.11 Panduit
25.12 Rolls-Royce Power Systems
25.13 Riello Elettronica (RIELLO UPS)
25.14 Rittal
25.15 Schneider Electric
25.16 Siemens
25.17 STULZ
25.18 Vertiv Group
26 Prominent Construction Contractors
26.1 AECOM
26.2 DSCO Group
26.3 Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
26.4 PRASA
26.5 Sterling And Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
26.6 Turner & Townsend
26.7 Vastunidhi
27 Prominent Data Center Investors
27.1 Airtel India (NXTRA DATA)
27.2 CTRLS
27.3 NTT Global Data Centers (NETMAGIC)
27.4 PI Data Centers
27.5 Rackbank
27.6 Reliance Jio Infocomm
27.7 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India
27.8 Sify Technologies
27.9 Web Werks
27.10 Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
28 New Entrants
28.1 Adani Group (ADANICONNEX)
28.2 Bridge Data Centres
28.3 Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
28.4 Equinix (GPX Global Systems)
28.5 Mantra Data Centers
28.6 Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
29 Report Summary
29.1 Key Takeaways
30 Quantitative Summary
30.1 Data Center Market In India
30.2 Geography
30.3 Maharashtra
30.4 Tamil Nadu
30.5 Other States
31 Appendix
