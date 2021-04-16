Data Center Industry in India to 2026 - Featuring Arista Networks, ATOS and Broadcom Among Others

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai.

The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the India data center market during the forecast period:

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



India Data Center Market Segmentation



The india data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud and big analytics workload is expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is likely to influence market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are likely to prefer servers that reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The market is expected to witness the growth of white-box server systems as enterprises are keen to adopt server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP).



The procurement of lithium-ion UPS solutions is likely to be high among colocation providers. Modular operators are likely to promote less than 500 kW lithium-ion UPS systems. The adoption of single-rack prefabricated solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of less than 10 kVA. There is a growing interest among large and mega facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. However, small and medium facilities are procuring UPS systems with a capacity of less than 500 kVA. Moreover, the growing rack power density and the need to provide high availability services are expected to increase the importance of UPS systems across India.



The use of air-based cooling dominates the India data center market share with over 90% shares. The scarcity of water in the major metropolitan cities is expected to pose challenges for the growth of the water-based cooling technique in the market. The construction of facilities with a power capacity of over 10 MW is expected to contribute to the growth of cooling solutions in the market. Most facilities in India have a flexible design that allows the use of up to 52U rack sizes. The rack market is expected to grow with the rise in the OCP-ready space as a number of cloud-based, and internet-based service providers are considering adopting OCP architecture-based IT infrastructure systems. The use of CRAC units is higher among the facilities in India, and most facilities use air-based cooling systems. Most facilities operating in colder climatic conditions adopt free cooling chillers with smart technology as they enable operations based on the temperature outside.



The data center market in India has a strong presence of construction contractors and sub-contractors. Sterling and Wilson and L&T Construction are among the leading contractors in the market. These providers can perform installation and commissioning services. Thus, the increasing construction of new facilities is likely to influence multiple global construction contractors to enter the market. Installation and commissioning services are essential aspects of data center development. Several Tier III and Tier IV facilities in India are certified by the Uptime Institute for design, construction, and operational stability. This is commonly needed for colocation service providers to attract customers for their service offerings.



According to the Uptime Institute, the total number of the certified data centers are around 35 in 13 states across India, which includes local and global facilities. The number of Tier III certified data centers is higher than Tier IV and Tier II. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Gujarat are the major states with certified facilities. In India, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with many operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category with the growth in rack power density and critical applications. There are five data center facilities in India situated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the uptime institute.



