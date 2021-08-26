Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market | 22.99% YOY growth expected in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market to grow by USD 7.1 billion, at over 24% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Discover internet services & infrastructure industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives.
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Sizing
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Forecast
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
FNT GmbH
Nlyte Software Ltd.
Panduit Corp.
Rackwise Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Sunbird Software Inc.
Vertiv Holdings Co.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Center Server Market - Global data center server market is segmented by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project (OCP) server) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Data Center Physical Security Market - Global data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
FNT GmbH
Nlyte Software Ltd.
Panduit Corp.
Rackwise Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Sunbird Software Inc.
Vertiv Holdings Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-solutions-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-solutions-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-solutions-market--22-99-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021-amid-pandemic--technavio-301362420.html
SOURCE Technavio