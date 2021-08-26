U.S. markets closed

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market | 22.99% YOY growth expected in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market to grow by USD 7.1 billion, at over 24% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover internet services & infrastructure industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Sizing
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Forecast
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • FNT GmbH

  • Nlyte Software Ltd.

  • Panduit Corp.

  • Rackwise Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Sunbird Software Inc.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Center Server Market - Global data center server market is segmented by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project (OCP) server) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Data Center Physical Security Market - Global data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Network management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • FNT GmbH

  • Nlyte Software Ltd.

  • Panduit Corp.

  • Rackwise Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Sunbird Software Inc.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-solutions-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-solutions-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-solutions-market--22-99-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021-amid-pandemic--technavio-301362420.html

SOURCE Technavio

