Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to record USD 8.88 Bn -- Driven by an increased focus on energy management and green initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.88 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

The global DCIM solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a high market share in the global DCIM solutions market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. Global vendors focus on innovation and technological advancements and increase their market share based on brand, quality, and reliability. Global vendors increase their customer base by increasing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Hence, the competition among the vendors of the DCIM solutions market is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Most of the prominent vendors of the global DCIM solutions market include ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:

Application

The market growth in the asset and capacity management segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will emerge as a key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of colocation facilities and a growing number of hyper-scale data centers in China.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 FNT GmbH

10.7 Nlyte Software Ltd.

10.8 Panduit Corp.

10.9 Rackwise Inc.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Sunbird Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-solutions-market-to-record-usd-8-88-bn--driven-by-an-increased-focus-on-energy-management-and-green-initiatives-301623372.html

SOURCE Technavio