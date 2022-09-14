Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to record USD 8.88 Bn -- Driven by an increased focus on energy management and green initiatives
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.88 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global DCIM solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a high market share in the global DCIM solutions market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. Global vendors focus on innovation and technological advancements and increase their market share based on brand, quality, and reliability. Global vendors increase their customer base by increasing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Hence, the competition among the vendors of the DCIM solutions market is expected to remain high during the forecast period.
Most of the prominent vendors of the global DCIM solutions market include ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Although the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:
Application
The market growth in the asset and capacity management segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
APAC will emerge as a key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of colocation facilities and a growing number of hyper-scale data centers in China.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers the following areas:
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Trends
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Industry Analysis
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market vendors
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.0
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.6 FNT GmbH
10.7 Nlyte Software Ltd.
10.8 Panduit Corp.
10.9 Rackwise Inc.
10.10 Schneider Electric SE
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Sunbird Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
