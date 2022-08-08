U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.25
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,282.50
    +53.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.20
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    -0.73 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    +0.28 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9760
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,086.07
    +1,099.27 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.39
    +25.17 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.22
    +27.48 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) comprises monitoring, measuring and managing IT equipment and supporting servers, storage, power and cooling systems in data centers. It aids in observing environmental conditions and capturing detailed information in real-time. It also aggregates and analyzes power usage effectiveness (PUE) and cooling system energy efficiency using energy-monitoring sensors. Nowadays, a number of organizations are combining DCIM with computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis to optimize airflow and systems placement.

The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage.

Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution type, data center size and vertical.

Breakup by Solution Type:

  • Software

  • Asset Management Solutions

  • Cooling Management Solutions

  • Power Management Solutions

  • Security Management Solutions

  • Services

  • Installation and Integration Services

  • Training and Consulting Services

  • Support and Maintenance Services

Breakup by Data Center Size:

  • Small and Medium Sized Data Centers

  • Large Sized Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Telecommunication and IT

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy and Power

  • Others

Breakup by Region:North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size

8 Market Breakup by Vertical

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Modius Inc.

  • Nlyte Software Limited

  • Panduit Corporation

  • Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AktiengesellschaftAG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q04xfs

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.5%, at $94.41 a barrel by 0816 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.

  • Wood-Pellet Exports Boom Amid Ukraine War, Environmental Concerns

    War has cut off the supply of compressed-wood pellets from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the power plants in Western Europe that burn them instead of coal. U.S. export volume, which has climbed steadily over the past decade, is running ahead of last year, when a record of more than 7.4 million metric tons of U.S. wood pellets were sold abroad, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service. The average price before insurance and shipping costs has risen to nearly $170 a metric ton, from around $140 last year.

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • The Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

    Market forces rained on the parade of Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Some Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ), with the analysts...

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • World’s Biggest Miner Rebuffed on $5.8 Billion Copper Play

    Copper miner Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP Group, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.