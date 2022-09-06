U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to hit $10 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major data center Infrastructure management (DCIM) market participants include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Co., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Co.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center Infrastructure management market is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing adoption of data centers has increased the energy and power demands, which has, in turn, contributed to DCIM industry expansion, claims the report. To decrease the power usage efficiency ratio and increase efficiency, data center operators are implementing advanced management solutions such as intelligent rack PDU, smart UPS, and battery monitoring systems which will upscale the quality of data center operations.

DCIM Market
DCIM Market

Expedited development of internet and broadband infrastructure to drive data center Infrastructure management market demand

The telecommunication industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent times. This can be attributed to the accelerated development of internet and broadband infrastructure catering to internet applications across multiple industrial verticals. The reinforced infrastructure is used to operate several low to high-end applications. This will further prompt increased deployment of data center infrastructure management systems, augmenting the industry expansion through 2030.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2496

Although software technologies are being increasingly adopted, their deployment and integration into the IT environment involves high initial costs, which may hamper data center Infrastructure management growth. These costs are very high due to technological innovations and advancements and highly skilled professionals that are required to perform initial deployments.

Growing demand for consulting services to propel industry development

The service segment held a market share of 30% in 2021. This can be credited to the ability of consultation services to deploy efficient DCIM solutions tailored to suit the varying requirements of organizations. With the demand for complex and largescale IT infrastructure growing with the rise in IT needs, consulting and managed services will become critical for the optimization of asset function.

Soaring demand for energy expertise in data center services to expand the business landscape

The energy segment accounted for a 5% share of the data center Infrastructure management market in 2021. Data center services need expertise from the energy industry to provide reliable and effective support to software applications. Advanced data management solutions are needed for critical activities such as unconventional systems engineering and seismic interpretation, bolstering market demand.

Surging adoption of digitization in South America to bolster product demand

Geographically, the DCIM market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The South America region is projected to register remuneration worth more than USD 400 million by 2030. This growth is attributed to the surge in digitization across various South American industries, which has increased data traffic and the deployment of robust data centers. The subsequent rise in demand for data management and streamlined data infrastructure will foster regional DCIM industry development.

New product launches from prominent players to support industry growth

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Co., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Co. are some of the prominent companies operating in the DCIM market. Some companies are focusing on strategic product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, Schneider Electric SE launched its new DCIM product Ecostruxure IT in June 2022, as an overhaul that complements the modern world of Edge and hybrid IT. The new method, dubbed DCIM 3.0, allows CIOs to manage infrastructure offered across colocation, public cloud services, edge resources, and on-premises resources.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2496

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1  DCIM industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1  Business trends

2.1.1.1 TAM trends

2.1.2  Regional trends

2.1.3  Components trends

2.1.3.1 Solution trends

2.1.3.2 Service trends

2.1.4  Application trends

Chapter 3 DCIM Industry Insights

3.1  Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2  Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3  Technology & innovation landscape

3.4  Regulatory landscape

3.5  Profit margin analysis

3.6  Patent analysis

3.7  Investment portfolio

3.8  Key initiatives by region

3.9  Industry impact forces

3.9.1  Growth drivers

3.9.2  Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10  Growth potential analysis

3.11  Porter's analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Aashit Tiwari
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

