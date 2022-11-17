U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to See Overwhelming Hike of USD 18,598.71 Million with Excellent CAGR of 18.5% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·16 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

A data center in the age of digitalization is very important as almost every modern business and government office needs its own data center. Depending on the needs, every government institution and corporation may choose to build and manage its own data center.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. When compiling this report on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management market, several factors are taken into consideration, including the type of market, the size of the organization, the availability on-premises, the organization type of the end users, and the availability in regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, it describes all of the most recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that have been made by the numerous key players and brands that are driving the market with systemic company profiles. Your company will be better equipped with knowledge thanks to the Data Center Infrastructure Management market report, which was compiled using reliable research techniques.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global data center infrastructure management market is expected to reach the value of USD 18,598.71 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The data center infrastructure management market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Grab Sample PDF of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Research @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Market Overview:

A data center infrastructure management is a cutting-edge technology or solution formed with the integration of information technology (IT) and facility management disciplines to enable seamless real-time monitoring and intelligent capacity planning of the critical systems of data centers. Data center infrastructure and IT equipment are measured, monitored and managed using software solutions, allowing data center operators to conduct operations more effectively. The data center infrastructure management allows administrators to use technologies for locating and identifying relationships between a facility and its IT systems.

A data center infrastructure management is a solution or software offered to the customers to oversee and manage the data center's working process. Moreover, the data center managers ensure the growing businesses and satisfying the customer demand, which requires a better efficient working strategy. This is possible through tracking various parameters such as data center server and computer performance, security uptime and network operations and resolving network issues as they arise.

Some of the major players operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market are:

  • ABB

  • Intel Corporation

  • Fijutsi

  • Microsoft

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • NETZOOM, INC.

  • BGIS

  • Panduit

  • Eaton

  • Schneider Electric

  • Equinix, Inc.

  • Vertiv Group Corp.

  • Paessler AG

  • Device42, Inc.

  • Sunbird Software, Inc.

  • Nlyte Software Limited

  • FNT Software

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • iTRACS, LLC.

Recent Development

  • In August 2022, ABB announced the signing of an MoU agreement with A.T.S. Global to focus on European and Asian markets. This agreement will help the company extend the Data Center Automation (D.C.A.) business and explore global opportunities

  • In August 2022, Intel Corporation announced the collaboration with Aible to leverage artificial intelligence. This collaboration will help the company offer a wide range of solutions to manage the data centers with increased agility and lower total cost of ownership for customers.

Access Full PDF Research Report with all Graphs and Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Opportunities for Industry Players:

  • The rise in digitalization trend

The digitalization or the usage of digital processes to improve business operations is increasing with the usage of relevant components to modernize the business, leading to the evolution of the working process and revenue growth to achieve future success. Converting non-digital things into digital formats makes sharing, saving and searching for information easier, which further leads to business operations automation by developing automatic workflows or marketing outreach sequences.

Digitalization has a wide range of benefits and requires proper maintenance and additional equipment and infrastructure to manage the working system properly. Thus, this process includes managing collected data, saving, processing, analysing, sharing and implementing many more operations. However, digitalization simplifies and automates the core working operations of the business but creates a need for advanced technology and infrastructure.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

  • Provision of market value (USD Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

  • Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

  • Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

  • The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

  • Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

  • Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

  • Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Drivers:

  • Rising need for scalable data centers from industries across all domains

A data center in the age of digitalization is very important as almost every modern business and government office needs its own data center. Depending on the needs, every government institution and corporation may choose to build and manage its own data center. Even industries such as education, finance, telecommunication, retailers and social networking services which generate and process tons of information every day, need a data center. Therefore, these industries must need data centers to run their operations. If they fail to deploy, it can lead to the loss of clients and profits. There are four types of data centers such as colocation data centers, enterprise data centers, managed services data centers and cloud data centers.

An effective data center must have systems which are working together in a harmonious way in order to achieve better capabilities. Systems include firefighting systems, integration management, integrated cabling, cooling systems, power supply systems, interior decorations, cabinet systems and surge protection. Combing all these systems together, the enterprise can efficiently function and contribute to the economy.

  • Increase in demand for robust IT infrastructure management solutions

IT infrastructure management refers to the hardware, software and other systems that are necessary for delivering IT services in accordance with service-level agreements. This management system includes IT policies and processes along with equipment, human resources and external contacts such as security organizations which will ensure the working of the IT operations smoothly and efficiently.

Moreover, an IT infrastructure solution includes monitoring and management capabilities. These capabilities gain visibility layer by layer. The IT infrastructure management solution basically includes four layers, as shown in the below figure. This multi-level visibility into IT operations helps IT admins identify and troubleshoot faults at various levels easily, thereby ensuring greater SLA compliance, proactive IT fault management, greater customer service and consistent IT infrastructure performance.

Restraints/ Challenges

  • Unreliable infrastructure in developing countries

Data centers play a significant part in IT needs to oversee and store the tremendous assets which are significant for the consistent work of any association. As the name sounds, it appears to be that the data center is a solitary item, yet it plays a colossal part in the present business. It has been made with various specialized components. The primary work of the data center is figuring, putting away and organizing. While a large number of individuals dealing with information and organization, these data centers make that work more straightforward, agreeable and reliable. Dependability, effectiveness, security and consistent advancement are the significant job of data centers.

  • Challenges in data classification and processing

Data classification is the method involved with isolating and putting together information into significant groups in light of their common qualities, for example, their degree of awareness and the dangers they present and the consistency guidelines that safeguard them. To safeguard delicate information, it should be found, then grouped by its degree of responsiveness and labeled. Then undertakings should deal with each gathering of information in manners that guarantee just approved individuals can get entrance, both inside and remotely and that the information is constantly taken care of in full consistence with every single important guideline.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Scope and Market Size: Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

By Offering

  • Solution

  • Services

By Data Center Type

  • Enterprise Data Center

  • Managed Data Center

  • Colocation Data Center

  • Cloud & Edge Data Center

By Deployment Mode

  • Cloud

  • On-Premise

By Organization Size

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

  • Large Enterprises

By Application

  • Capacity Planning

  • Power Monitoring

  • Environment Monitoring

  • BI and Analytics

By Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Government and Public Sector

  • IT and ITES

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Telecommunications

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the data center infrastructure management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E., Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the data center infrastructure management market owing to the growing adoption of data centers across all industries. China dominates Asia-Pacific due to the increasing demand for robust IT infrastructure management solutions.

Critical Insights Related to the Data Center Infrastructure Management Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth-driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Content: Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Market Overview

  6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Offering

  7. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Data Center Type

  8. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Deployment Mode

  9. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Organization Size

  10. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Application

  11. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Vertical

  12. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analysis

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaire

  16. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Browse Related Reports:

  • Data Center Interconnect Market, By Product (Product, Software, Services), Technology (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government, Enterprises), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer and Workload (VM), Data (Storage) Mobility), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-interconnect-market

  • Modular Data Center Market, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-modular-data-center-market

  • Micro Mobile Data Center Market,  By Component (Function Module Solutions, Services), Application (Instant DC and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing and Others), Rack Unit (Up To 25 Ru, 25-40 Ru, and Above 40 Ru), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail 59, Energy, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-micro-mobile-data-center-market

  • Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type (CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)), Type (High-performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Organization Size (Mid-size Data Centers, Large-size Data Centers), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) , End User (Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Energy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-accelerator-market

  • Data Center Automation Software Market, By Type (Windows 32 and 64, Linux, Unix, Other), Solutions (Server, Database, Network, Other), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-center-automation-software-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


