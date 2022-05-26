Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

High adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing will be one of the key trends in the data center infrastructure management solutions market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is anticipated to grow by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.32% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

The growth of the data center infrastructure management solutions market will be driven by increased focus on energy management and green initiatives. Many enterprises are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emission and carbon footprint of data centers. DCIM solutions help measure the energy consumption of data centers and the overall energy distribution across networks, racks, and servers in the data center.

Story continues

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

The high adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing is a key trend that will support the growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth. The emergence of IoT has led to an increase in data traffic, especially mobile data traffic, which resulted in a high demand for cloud applications. DCIM software, along with IoT, can help in monitoring and performing predictive analysis of energy, capacity, power, and cooling.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market include BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as technological innovations and partnerships with data center service providers to compete in the market, with the presence of several players in the market. The market is currently in its growth stage and will grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Australia, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

