Data Center Infrastructure Market to Grow at 5.5% CAGR till 2027; Increasing Focus on Boosting Organizational Efficiency to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 142.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Expanding utilization of data centers by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. With work from home becoming a normal practice for most organizations due to the coronavirus, the adoption of data center infrastructures among enterprises has spiked since the pandemic erupted. These systems are enabling companies to effectively utilize cloud computing technologies and ensure the productivity of employees working from remote locations. For example, employees of Cyxtera Technologies, a colocation provider based in Florida, have been accessing company systems through secure solutions provided by Applegate. In India, the data center division of The Hiranandani Group, Yotta Infrastructure, has been heavily investing to automate processes and when the lockdown was announced in the country, it was strongly positioned to harness data center infrastructures to continue everyday office tasks. Thus, data centers, along with cloud-based solutions, are playing a critical role in minimizing the disruptions caused in the business world by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the report findings, in 2019, the global market value stood at USD 94.56 billion. The salient features of the report include:

Holistic evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and restraints;

An exhaustive assessment of the top market players and their strategies;

Microscopic dissection of the market segments; and

Granular analysis of the regional dynamics and opportunities in the market.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

RACKWISE (Denver, United States)

UnityOneCloud (California, United States)

Nlyte Software Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Sunbird Software (New Jersey, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Vertiv Group Corp. (Columbus, Ohio)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Johnson Controls Inc. (Cork, Ireland)

Driving Factor

Promising Emergence of Data Center Startups to Broaden Market Outlook

The steadily spreading presence of data center startup companies is turning out to be a major booster for the data center infrastructure market growth. These startups are constantly innovating and providing novel services and solutions, catering to the niche demands of end-users. For example, Colorado-based Axellio develops and offers hyper-converged infrastructure, micro-data-center services, and micro-cloud solutions through its MicroDataCenter Platform. The company has been providing its products and services to the US Air Force since its inception. Similarly, Texas-based Compass Datacenters has earned fame for its modules comprising edge data-center capabilities, colocation solutions, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies. Another example is Aeponyx, a Canada-based enterprise that engineers network-switch chips developed by combining micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) with silicon photonics. In 2019, the company raised CAD 7.9 million in a funding round, which it intends to use to transform data center infrastructure management and lower energy consumption. Several more startups specializing in data centers have spawned in the past few years and their innovations have considerably augmented the potential of this market.





Regional Insights

Increasing Investments in Digitization of Business Processes to Aid the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the data center infrastructure market share during the forecast period owing to the rising investments by small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and startup companies in digitizing their business processes. As a result, the adoption of data centers and cloud-based solutions has risen at a prolific rate across private companies in the US and Canada. In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 35.84 billion.

In Europe, the conversion and up-gradation of old IT infrastructures into new, modern data center systems are propelling the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of data centers by businesses, especially in India and China, where the technological transformation of organizations has witnessed tremendous acceleration over the past decade.

Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions to be the Marquee Strategy for Key Players

With an eye to speedily diversify and expand offerings, leading companies have been making strategic acquisitions and entrenching their position in the market. Besides this strategy, key players are also regularly launching innovative products to enlarge their market share and further enhance their brand value.





LATEST TRENDS

As organizations are shifting towards cloud-based solutions, the demand for hyper scale data centers is likely to grow. Hyperscale data center facilities are larger than regular data centers and can provide more data and server resources. According to a report published by Cisco in 2020, hyperscale data center network traffic will quadruple by 2021 and will account for 55% of data center traffic by 2021. These solution providers are taking key initiatives to fulfill the growing demand for physical data systems. For instance, NTT Communications Corporation, a leading data center solution provider, launched a new hyperscale data center in Mumbai, India. The newly launched center is a 38MW facility with 375,000 square feet that can host 5,000 racks.

The rising need for public cloud services and the steady rise in social networking have accelerated investments by hyperscale operators. In the near future, these data centers will play a crucial role, mainly owing to the modularity, redundancy, and cost-effectiveness they provide. Thus, hyperscale data facilities will be a key trend in the global market during the forecast period.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: DartPoints announced that it will be acquiring Ohio-based Metro Data Centers to deepen its footprint in the high-end data center infrastructure domain. The acquisition will also allow DartPoints to advance its development of carrier-neutral edge interconnection points.

March 2020: Huawei announced the global launch of Fusion Power 2.0, its Uninterruptable Power Supply system for data centers. The system utilizes battery cells powered by Lithium Ferro Phosphate for reliable energy storage and power supply to cloud data centers.





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Power Module Thermal Module Infrastructure Module Others (Mechanical Module, etc.) Services Consulting Installation & Deployment Incidents Monitoring Infrastructure Management Other (Repair & Maintenance, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Power Module Thermal Module Infrastructure Module Others (Mechanical Module, etc.) Services Consulting Installation & Deployment Incidents Monitoring Infrastructure Management Other (Repair & Maintenance, etc.) By Country (Value) US Canada Mexico

Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Power Module Thermal Module Infrastructure Module Others (Mechanical Module, etc.) Services Consulting Installation & Deployment Incidents Monitoring Infrastructure Management Other (Repair & Maintenance, etc.) By Country (Value) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Power Module Thermal Module Infrastructure Module Others (Mechanical Module, etc.) Services Consulting Installation & Deployment Incidents Monitoring Infrastructure Management Other (Repair & Maintenance, etc.) By Country (Value) China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued …





