Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Grows by $153.78 Bn| Increased Investments in HDCs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential data center IT infrastructure market growth is $153.78 bn between 2020 and 2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center IT infrastructure market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center IT Infrastructure Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The data center IT infrastructure market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased investments in HDCs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center IT Infrastructure Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Component

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the data center IT infrastructure market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center IT infrastructure market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and increasing cybersecurity threats may challenge the growth of the market.

Avail a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center IT infrastructure market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors

Related Reports:

Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 153.78 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

17.31

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Australia, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's research reports are aiding leading marketing organizations to take their personas to next levels. Download PDF Now!.

Table of Contents:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

For more valuable insights, Click Here!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-it-infrastructure-market-grows-by-153-78-bn-increased-investments-in-hdcs-to-boost-the-market-growth--technavio-301387906.html

SOURCE Technavio

