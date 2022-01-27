U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

The data center interconnect market is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 % from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The rising migration to cloud-based solutions, growing borderless nature of global economy coupled with surging consumption of OTT services due to nationwide lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the growth of the data center interconnect industry.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586875/?utm_source=GNW
However, high initial investments required in setting up data centers is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the data center interconnect market.

Market for shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters (geoclustering) application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period.Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters detect hardware/software faults and instantly provide a path to the application on the different system without needing administrative intervention.

The need for the deployment of DCI for the shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters application is increasing due to the benefit it provides for the security of workloads over globally distributed data centers.

Market for products type segment to dominate the market during the forecast period
The DCI market for products type held the largest market in the year 2020 and is expected to witness a surge in the coming years due to benefits offered by these products which include enhanced capacity and lower power consumption which is extremely crucial in today’s age. These products help meet the bandwidth needs of the most demanding cloud applications and data services, thus leading to their high demand.

DCI market for communication service providers (CSP’s) to hold the second-largest share by 2021
The data center interconnect market for communication service providers is expected to account for the second-largest share by 2021.The communication service providers held a significant share of the global DCI market by end-user in 2020 and is expected to retain to hold a significant share throughout the forecast period.

DCI solutions are widely being deployed by the communication service providers to meet the increased bandwidth requirements and facilitate seamless service delivery by interconnecting their data centers.

Europe to hold a significant share of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period
Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for data center interconnect market during the forecast period.Europe has a large selection of colocation data centers and service providers.

The European market has various financial companies such as ING, AXA, and Allianz that generate a large amount of data; hence, the highest density of data centers is found in cities such as Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), London (UK), and Paris (France). The major economies in the region, such as the U.K., Germany, France, and other European nations, are increasingly investing in DCI solutions. The European DCI market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities, as the major players in the region are focusing on expanding their presence in various verticals.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the data center interconnect space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors –40%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the data center interconnect market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Ciena Corporation (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Infinera Corporation (US), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Eqiunix (US), XKL, LLC (US), Ekinops S.A(France), Cologix (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Ranovus (Canada), Innovium (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Megaport (Australia), Brocade Communication Systems (US), Evoque Data Center Solutions (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc (US), Fiber Mountain (US), Flexential (US) and Cyxtera Technologies (US).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the data center interconnect market on the basis of type, application, end-user and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the data center interconnect market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the data center interconnect ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the data center interconnect market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.
4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.
5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586875/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


