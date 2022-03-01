U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

Data Center Interconnect Market Size worth USD 17.37 Bn by 2028 | With stunning 16.03% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The adoption of bring-your-own-application/device, increased employee mobility, and the emergence of big data affect the potential demands and requirements for DCI solutions for enterprises.

Dallas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights The global data center interconnect market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.08 billion in 2020 to USD 17.37 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.03% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The data centers focused on reducing high power usage, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements are two of the key factors increasing the demand for global data center interconnection. Another aspect boosting global data center interconnect market growth would be enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12568

Data center interconnect refers to the networking of two or more separate data centers to meet business or IT objectives. This interconnectivity between different data centers allows it possible for them to work together, share resources and/or pass workloads among themselves.Businesses, enterprises such as manufacturing firms, healthcare firms and retail, need to back up their data safely and replicate data and applications across different places. Data centers Interconnect (DCI) allows companies utilize cloud services to connect and link two or more peer data centers.

Exponential increase in video and OTT traffic is the main factor driving the global data center interconnect market. To reduce total bandwidth costs, OTT content is cached locally in data centers and has to be transferred through data center interconnections for delivery. In addition, the introduction of cloud services to lower individual capital expenditures also causes the market to grow. However, growing demand for content-based delivery, though, is putting pressure on DCT, which creates congestion and bottlenecks and hampers market growth.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12568

Major players operating in the global data center interconnect market include ADAVA Optical Networking, Ciena Corporation, CISCO Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Inc., Extreme Network, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Juniper Network Inc., Megaport, NOKIA Corporation, Pluribus Networks and RANOVUS Incamong others. The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global data center interconnect industry.

• For instance, In September, 2019, in support of research and education, Cisco and Australia's Academic and Research Network (AARNet) announced live production traffic on the AARNet section of the INDIGO subsea cable that links data centers in two countries, more than 9000 km apart.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.05% over the forecast period.

The type segment is divided into product, software and services. By helping to accomplish critical priorities, developing skills to enhance the internal planning & control process and managing consumer IT infrastructure and end-user systems remotely. The demand for managed services is projected to expand as these provide system management, security management, hardware assurance, and monitoring. Therefore, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.05% over the forecast period.

Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application held the largest market share of around 38.7% and a market value of around USD 1.97 billion in 2020.

The application segment includes real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters and workload (VM) and data (storage) mobility. DCI allows data transfer between the backup and active data centers using 3 interconnection modes: layer 3 IP interconnection, layer 2 interconnection and layer 1 optical transmission interconnection. DCI is commonly used for the application of real-time disaster recovery and business continuity. Therefore, real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application held the largest market share of around 38.7% and a market value of around USD 1.97 billion in 2020.

The enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.5% over the forecast period.

The end-user segment includes communication service providers, government, carrier-neutral providers/internet content providers and enterprises.The adoption of bring-your-own-application, bring-your-own-device, increased employee mobility, and the emergence of big data affect the potential demands and requirements for DCI solutions for enterprises. These involve high-performance solutions, secure WDM optical solutions and low latency. Therefore, the enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.5% over the forecast period.The most common use for enterprise DCI is in the real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user licence) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12568/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Data Center Interconnect Market

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

Due to the increasing use of data center interconnect devices in commercial, industrial and military &defense fields, the North America region emerged as the largest market for the data center interconnect, with a market share of around 34.2% and a market value of USD 1.74 billion in 2020.The growth of APAC's data center interconnect market is propelled by the increasing adoption of new technology, such as cloud computing and IOT, which generates huge amounts of data. A large number of data centers are deployed in this region to manage this data, which will result in high demands for DCIs. Therefore, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

About the report:

The global data center interconnect market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Browse the complete table of contents @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/data-center-interconnect-market-12568

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


