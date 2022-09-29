Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.25 billion, Increasing Demand for Connectivity to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center interconnect solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by end-user (telecommunications, BFSI, cloud and IT services, content and digital media, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high bandwidth from major industries, including telecommunications, banking and finance, cloud and IT services, and content and digital media. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the data center interconnect solutions market in North America.

By end-user, the telecommunications segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Data centers continuously process large amounts of data, with low latency for companies in the telecommunication industry. The significant rise in the demand for data centers in the telecommunications segment will drive market growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the use of digital mobile payment systems.

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing demand for connectivity is driving market growth. The growth in the urban population has led to rapid technological advances, which, in turn, has increased the demand for robust communication networks. The availability of infrastructure in urban areas has increased business activities and the emergence of data centers. Hyperscalers such as Google and Facebook have expanded their data centers for storing and processing heavy datasets, which will further drive market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the major business activities are concentrated in and around London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Software-defined interconnection is one of the key trends in the market. It enables linking between cloud data centers, on-premises data centers, and multi-tenant data centers. This adds value to networking connectivity. Software-defined interconnection helps enterprises control all the operations at the edge instead of investing in hardware, which helps reduce costs. Some of the key features of software-defined interconnection include monitoring, managing direct connections, inspecting bandwidth distribution, and utilization. Owing to high volumes of traffic, the rise in the adoption of technologies such as AI, and the increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, software-defined interconnection will be the leading technology solution in the near future.

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cologix Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., Corning Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Interxion Holding NV, Juniper Networks Inc., Megaport Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Corp., Reichle and DeMassari AG, and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cloud and IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Content and digital media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADVA Optical Networking SE

10.4 Ciena Corp.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Equinix Inc.

10.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.10 Infinera Corp.

10.11 Megaport Ltd.

10.12 Nokia Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

