Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.25 billion, Increasing Demand for Connectivity to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center interconnect solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by end-user (telecommunications, BFSI, cloud and IT services, content and digital media, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and
forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF
format

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high bandwidth from major industries, including telecommunications, banking and finance, cloud and IT services, and content and digital media. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the data center interconnect solutions market in North America.

By end-user, the telecommunications segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Data centers continuously process large amounts of data, with low latency for companies in the telecommunication industry. The significant rise in the demand for data centers in the telecommunications segment will drive market growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the use of digital mobile payment systems.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing demand for connectivity is driving market growth. The growth in the urban population has led to rapid technological advances, which, in turn, has increased the demand for robust communication networks. The availability of infrastructure in urban areas has increased business activities and the emergence of data centers. Hyperscalers such as Google and Facebook have expanded their data centers for storing and processing heavy datasets, which will further drive market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the major business activities are concentrated in and around London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Software-defined interconnection is one of the key trends in the market. It enables linking between cloud data centers, on-premises data centers, and multi-tenant data centers. This adds value to networking connectivity. Software-defined interconnection helps enterprises control all the operations at the edge instead of investing in hardware, which helps reduce costs. Some of the key features of software-defined interconnection include monitoring, managing direct connections, inspecting bandwidth distribution, and utilization. Owing to high volumes of traffic, the rise in the adoption of technologies such as AI, and the increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, software-defined interconnection will be the leading technology solution in the near future.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Data Center Storage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-
2026: The data center storage market share is expected to increase by USD 193.61 billion from
2021 to 2026.

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market by End-user and Geography -
Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The data center maintenance and support services market
size growth is expected to grow by USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.73

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Australia, Japan, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cologix Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., Corning Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Interxion Holding NV, Juniper Networks Inc., Megaport Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Corp., Reichle and DeMassari AG, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cloud and IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Content and digital media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ADVA Optical Networking SE

  • 10.4 Ciena Corp.

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

  • 10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Infinera Corp.

  • 10.11 Megaport Ltd.

  • 10.12 Nokia Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-interconnect-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-25-billion-increasing-demand-for-connectivity-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301635351.html

SOURCE Technavio

