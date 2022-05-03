Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

ReportLinker

This report considers the present scenario of the Colombia data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market.

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272728/?utm_source=GNW

The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Some of the major colocation operators in Colombia include InterNexa, HostDime, ODATA, and Equinix. According to the Uptime Institute, around 17 data center facilities are certified as Tier III in Colombia.

• Local businesses, BFSI institutions, and foreign firms are among the customers hosting their data in colocation data centers in Colombia. In terms of location, Bogota dominated the colocation services market.

• Colombia is a growing gaming market in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, with the gaming population expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This will increase the data generated by this industry, which in turn will be driving data center demand.

• The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure and edge data centers. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced AWS outposts in Colombia in May 2021.

• In January 2022, the ICT Ministry and the administrative department of the public function (DAFP) announced a law for the digitalization and automation of government procedures.

• In Colombia, renewable energy sources include hydropower, solar energy, biomass, geothermal, and wind energy. Colombia is working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the 2030 from 2014 levels.

• Colombia has over ten Free Trade Zones, including Rionegro (Medellin), Pacific (Cali), La Candelaria (Cartagena), Quindio, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Palmaseca (Cali) and Arauca, which expect to attract data center facilities in the coming years.



MARKET TRENDS



• Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Colombia

• Increased Adoption of Growing Cloud Services

• 5G Deployment increasing Edge Data Center Investment

• Procurement of Renewable Energy in Colombia



COLOMBIA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The report includes the following segments:



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection and Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Some of the key investors in the Colombia data center market in 2021 included HostDime, Scala Data Centers, GlobeNet, and Equinix.

• In Colombia, GlobeNet and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia are some telecom operators working towards deploying commercial 5G services.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• ACOM

• Fluor Corporation

• ZFB Group

• Quark



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• ALFA LAVAL

• Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

• Assa Abloy

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

• Eaton

• Flex

• Generac Power Systems

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Siemens

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Equinix

• GlobeNet

• HostDime

• IPXON Networks



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Colombia colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

• A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Colombia data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 05

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

o Coverage:

Bogota

Other Cities

• Existing vs Upcoming (Area)

• Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Colombia

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Colombia data center landscape market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

• A comprehensive analysis of the Colombia data center market growth, latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



