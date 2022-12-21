U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Asetek, FUJITSU, Green Revolution Cooling, Mitsubishi & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from $ 2.12 billion in 2021 to $ 2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The data center liquid cooling market is expected to reach $ 6.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

North America was the largest region in the data center liquid cooling market in 2021. Asia-Pacifc is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center liquid cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing number of data centers and server density is expected to propel the growth of the data center liquid cooling market going forward. Data centers have become an integral part of business operations in enterprises due to their number of advantages in supporting the business in various aspects such as computation, data storage, network, business applications, and other functions for the smooth functioning of business operations. Due to these advantages, there is an increase in the number of data centers and server density, ultimately raising the demand for liquid cooling systems.

For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by phoenixNAP, a US-based company offering progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions, technologies such as cloud services, virtualization and containerization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchains, and edge computing require high processing power and high-density racks exceeding the traditional 2 to 5kW average.

With this increased demand for compute-intensive workloads, the average server density in enterprises and on-premises data centers has increased from 7.3 kW per rack in 2019 to 8.4 kW per rack in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers and server density are driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center liquid cooling market. The demand for power in data centers is insatiable. They require massive amounts of energy to run and cool their facilities. Recent advancements have witnessed the implementation of a computer room air handler (CRAH), which combines air and liquid cooling in the process. This design allows a data center to preserve temperature, air distribution, and humidity in data centers.

Major companies operating in the data center liquid cooling market are focused on developing advanced and better solutions to strengthen their market position.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Single Phase Cooling; Two Phase Cooling
2) By Component: Solutions; Services
3) By Data Center Type: Hyperscale Centers; Enterprise type; Colocation Data Centers; Other Data Center Types
4) By Industry Type: Telecom and IT; BFSI; Research; Energy; Government and Academia; Healthcare; Other Industry Types

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size And Growth

6. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation

7. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

9. China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

10. India Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

11. Japan Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

12. Australia Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

13. Indonesia Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

14. South Korea Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

15. Western Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

16. UK Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

17. Germany Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

18. France Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

19. Eastern Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

20. Russia Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

21. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

22. USA Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

23. South America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

24. Brazil Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

25. Middle East Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

26. Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

27. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

29. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Asetek Inc.

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • FUJITSU

  • Vertiv Group Corp

  • Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

  • Submer

  • Midas Immersion Cooling

  • Schneider Electric

  • Alfa Laval

  • Chilldyne Inc.

  • Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling

  • CoolIT Systems

  • 3M

  • Aspen Systems Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Group

  • IBM Corporation

  • ExaScaler Inc.

  • Stulz GMBH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onnc63

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


