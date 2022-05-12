U.S. markets closed

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is Anticipated to Have a Prodigious CAGR of 19.4% During the Period of 2022-2032

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Companies Profiled in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market are Midas Green Technologies Rittal, Vertiv Holdings, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global data center liquid cooling market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 12.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022.


GPUs aid in the acceleration of computational operations, which is a key component of modern AI infrastructure. Data center GPUs are built for large-scale projects and are used for deep learning technology implementations.

They may deliver enterprise-grade performance and are utilized for deep learning technology implementations. The increased use of GPUs has resulted in increased data centre liquid cooling consumption around the world.

Due to the halts in data centre development projects during lockdowns, the pandemic had a moderate influence on the market in 2020, with the sector reporting a fall in demand for new data centre liquid cooling systems.

In 2021, the market grew steadily, owing to increased demand for online services and increased data capacity in numerous application fields.

The requirement for managed network services and remote working applications has risen recently, prompting businesses to invest in a variety of developing technologies and also increasing the demand for data center liquid cooling.

The current data center liquid cooling market trends indicate that the IT infrastructure has gotten more diverse in recent years. Operators and service providers of telecom data centres and services have the chance to develop new technology.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14510

To ensure that all services are provided at high speed and correctly, telecom data centres make considerable use of fiber networks. For mobile services, content distribution, and cloud services, this necessitates high connectivity. As a result, there is a lot of use of density racks, which leads to a lot of demand for data centre liquid cooling systems.

As per the data center liquid cooling market study by FMI, large data centres are distinguished by their extensive use of processing power to meet the data centre needs of large corporations.

These data centres are distinguished by stringent operational cost limits and stronger demand for energy efficiency.

Currently, these data centres are seeing a lot of racks- and row-based cooling solutions, but immersion cooling technologies are expected to see a lot more acceptance because of the higher cooling requirements of high-density server racks.

The increased demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, compact and noise-free solutions, lower operating costs, and improved overclocking capability are all major drivers driving the data center liquid cooling market's growth.

Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other emerging technologies, as well as high-density cooling, are projected to open up several prospects for data centre liquid cooling manufacturers.

Key Market Trends
Germany's demand for data centre liquid cooling is expected to climb 7.7 times by 2032, making it the fastest-growing sector in Europe.
The US data center liquid cooling market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 Bn by 2032.

Cold plates dominated the data centre liquid cooling market in terms of cooling type, with a market share of 33% in 2021. During the years 2022-2032, however, demand for direct liquid cooling is expected to grow at a 30 percent CAGR.

The large data centers in the data center liquid cooling market are projected to rise at a CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period.

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14510

Competitive Landscape
The data center liquid cooling market's major players include Aecorsis BV (Asperitas), Alfa Laval AB, Asetek A/S, Bitfury Group Limited (Allied Control Ltd.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Black Box Corporation (AGC Networks Pvt Limited), Chilldyne Inc., CoollIT Systems Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Inc., IBM Corporation, Iceotope Technologies.

These thought leaders are concentrating on strategic partnerships in order to evaluate the potential of data centre liquid cooling systems and speed up the data center liquid cooling market adoption.

Recent Developments
Liquid Stack will attend the Supercomputing '21 Conference in St. Louis in November 2021. The business unveiled its first OCP open accelerator infrastructure (OAI) servers that are optimised two-phase liquid immersion-cooled.

Wiwynn's sophisticated hardware, combined with Liquid Stack's two-phase immersion cooling technology, provides unparalleled levels of processing power, efficiency, and space savings. Wiwynn's optimised high-performance OAI servers with Habana Gaudi processors are shown in a 2-phase immersion-cooled Liquid Stack data tank in this integrated presentation.

Icetope Technologies Limited announced the release of a highly scalable, GPU-rich, and liquid-cooled solution for the deployment of HPC and AI workloads in colocation using Lenovo ThinkSystem SR670 servers in January 2021, which is projected to have a positive impact on the data center liquid cooling market growth.

Key Segments

By Component:

  • Services

  • Solution

By Data Center Type:

  • Small & Medium Sized Center

  • Large Center

By Component:

  • Solution

  • Services

By End Use:

  • Cloud Providers

  • Colocation Providers

  • Enterprise

  • Hyperscale Data Centers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14510

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Data Center Liquid Cooling Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Key Countries

4.2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

TOC Continued…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Oil and Gas

Pigging Valves Market: Pigging Valves Market By Product Type (Bypass Pigging Valve, Shutoff Pigging Valve), Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage Piping, Ultrasonic Piping), End Use (Oil & Gas Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry, Refining, & Petrochemical Industries, Water) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Floating Power Plant market: Floating Power Plant Market By Source (Non-renewable, Gas Turbines, IC Engines, Renewable, Solar, Wind), Capacity (Below 5.0 MW, 0 MW-20 MW, 0 MW-100 MW, 0 MW-250 MW, Above 250 MW), Type (Ships, Barges) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Collapsible Fuel Tank Market: Collapsible Fuel Tank Market By Capacity (25 to 100 gallon, 3000 gallon, 10,000 gallon, 50000 gallon, 200,000 gallon), Fabric Material (Polyurethane, Composite Material), End Use (Agriculture, Mining, Military Application, Commercial) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Electrolytic Capacitor Market By Product Type (Non-solid Electrolytic Capacitor, Solid Electrolytic Capacitor), Material (Tantalum, Aluminum), End Use Industry (Consumer Electronic, Industrial Electronic, Computer & Peripherals, Telecommunication Industry, Automotive) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

No.2 Diesel Fuel Market: No.2 Diesel Fuel Market By Sulfur Content (High Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel), Application (Transportation, Marine Shipping, Rail, Electric Power Generation) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/data-center-liquid-cooling-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


