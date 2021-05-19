Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to reach US $4 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact, Expansion Plans, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing server rack density and the need for cost-effective cooling solutions drive the demand for data center liquid cooling market

Dallas, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solutions {Direct Liquid Cooling, Indirect Liquid Cooling}, and Services {Installation & Deployment, Consulting & Design}, Data Centre Type, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global data center liquid cooling market size is anticipated to reach USD 4 billion by 2025. This is attributed to a substantial growth of data centers owing to the huge amount of data in the number of industrial businesses such as IT & telecommunication, finance, and many others. The growth of IT spending and the inclusion of IT in every operations and aspect has led to the generation of enormous data.

Key factors responsible for the industry growth include increasing demand for noise-free and compact solutions, rising requirements for energy-efficient cooling systems, need for improved overclocking potential, and lower operating expenses. Moreover, factors such as developments in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and other evolving technologies along with high-density cooling, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the industry participants.

The global data center liquid cooling market contains both solutions and services segments. The solutions segment is further classified into indirect liquid cooling and direct liquid cooling. Whereas, the services segment is further classified into installation & deployment, and consulting & design. The solutions segment of the data center liquid cooling component has a maximum revenue share within the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market in 2019. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global data center liquid cooling market by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the data center liquid cooling market industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global data center liquid cooling market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global data center liquid cooling market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the data center liquid cooling market storage, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the data center liquid cooling market in North America.

The major players of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market are Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Allied Control Ltd., CoolIT Systems Inc, Vertiv Co., Chilldyne Inc., Midas Green Technologies LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

